Key Takeaways Mike Williams will be the New York Jets' WR2 this season, opposite young star Garrett Wilson.

Williams will be a snap count to start the season, but he'll be a key asset in the Jets' lineup when healthy.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, coming off his own season-ending injury, will favor Wilson and Williams until the team's young wideouts prove themselves.

Mike Williams is a two-time 1,000-yard receiver, but he and Keenan Allen were victims of the Los Angeles Chargers ' messy salary cap situation this offseason.

Williams caught 309 passes for 4806 yards and 31 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Chargers, but he's an injury-prone 29-year-old, and he's coming off an ACL injury that ended his 2023 season after just three games played.

He eventually signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the New York Jets, pairing him with young phenom Garrett Wilson and legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers . Like Williams, Rodgers is coming off his own season-ending lower body injury, having suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 1 of last season.

Following strong showings in practices, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Williams would be available for the team in their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football:

"We're gonna be very smart with how we use him, but he's gonna be plenty available to make his mark felt."

Saleh did note that Williams, who will immediately step into the WR2 role opposite Wilson, will be on a snap count for the first few weeks of the season. It's apparent that the team plans to treat Williams' comeback like star running back Breece Hall's return from a torn ACL last season, when the young running back didn't receive more than 12 carries in a game until Week 5.

Related Can Jets' Rookie Secret Weapon Defeat Concerning Data Trend? The Jets have a secret weapon they hope can buck the trend of a specific college stat.

If Healthy, Williams Can Change Jets' Fortunes

The star wideout has never appeared in a full season's slate of games

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Williams' ability has never been in question, as he's been a dynamic receiving threat since entering the league as the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

It's his availability that's a huge question mark, as his career-high in games played is 16, a mark he set back in 2021. In total, he's played 88 games out of a possible 115 over his seven-year career.

His laundry list of injury issues include a neck fracture, multiple ankle sprains, shoulder and back troubles, as well as the aforementioned torn ACL. Some of those injuries were freak, one-off accidents, but it's clear that Williams has earned the "injury-prone" label.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: There have been 21 instances in Mike Williams' NFL career in which he has come off the bench or had to sub out of the game due to injury or affliction.

All that being said, Williams' juice is still worth the squeeze. He's the king of the contested catch, finishing in the top 10 in that category for five straight years from 2018-2022, and he's averaged a whopping 15.6 yards per reception throughout his career, including a league-leading 20.4 mark in 2019.

Mike Williams Career Stats Year Games Played Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2017 10 11 95 0 2018 16 43 664 10 2019 15 49 1,001 2 2020 15 48 756 5 2021 16 76 1,146 9 2022 13 63 895 4 2023 3 19 249 1

Williams' deep-ball ability will force opposing defenses to keep at least one or more defensive backs over the top to match Williams, given his strength and catch radius. With this new attention going to another receiver, Rodgers could find Wilson open on short or intermediate routes and pick defenses apart in the passing game, or Hall will have a chance to shred defenses on the ground.

Williams' addition to New York is especially valuable since the team is lacking in serious receiving threats behind him and Wilson. In total, New York gave just 104 combined targets to its three most prolific wideouts beyond second-year pro Garrett Wilson, who has single-handedly carried the team’s passing attack on his back since entering the league in 2022. Those three receivers, listed below, also combined to barely crack 50% of Wilson’s catch total.

NYJ Wide Receiver Target Distribution, 2023 Receiver Targets Receptions Garrett Wilson 168 95 Allen Lazard 49 23 Xavier Gipson 38 21 Randall Cobb 17 5

Even though he'll be on a pitch count for the first month or so of the season, the Jets desperately need Williams' size and ability to beat man coverage. Second-year receiver Xavier Gipson and rookie third-rounder Malachi Corley are the current favorites to draw starts out of the slot, though Rodgers has a history of avoiding young wideouts until they prove themselves.

If Williams stays healthy - and that's a big if - he could have a career year in his first season outside of California. Though expectations should be tempered until he's playing without a snap restriction, Jets fans can't be blamed if they're getting excited about their best receiver duo since Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker.

Source: Nick Shook | NFL.com

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.