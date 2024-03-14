Highlights Mike Williams may be signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, though nothing is official as of now.

Williams doesn't drop passes very often, which would help the Chiefs improve upon a major weakness of 2023.

The explosiveness Williams provides would make the reigning champs even more dangerous in 2024.

A number of NFL free agents have eschewed the colors of their previous organizations by heading to a major rival this offseason. Now, a big-name wide receiver is potentially joining the party.

Mike Williams, who was cut earlier this week by the Los Angeles Chargers, is rumored to be joining the Kansas City Chiefs.

FOX Sports' Craig Carton reported the move early Thursday morning on The Carton Show, saying Williams would be announced as the newest member of the Chiefs sometime soon. Carton also claimed former Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the same report.

Neither move has been confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter or any of the NFL Network's Holy Trinity of insiders (Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, or Tom Pelissero), leaving the true status of both players up in the air at this time.

Williams gives Chiefs another proven weapon

Kansas City's receiving corps lacked consistency last season

Kansas City had many doubters during what turned out to be another Super Bowl-winning campaign in 2023 for multiple reasons, including a very poor run defense. However, the biggest bugaboo was undoubtedly Patrick Mahomes' receivers, who led the league in drops and drop percentage during the regular season.

2023 Drop Leaders - Team Totals (Rank) Team Drops Drop Percentage Chiefs 44 (32nd) 6.9% (32nd) Browns 42 (31st) 6.7% (31st) Cowboys 37 (30th) 6.0% (29th) Rams 36 (29th) 6.2% (30th) Lions 35 (28th) 5.8% (18th)

The drops came in key moments, and were almost directly to blame for home losses to the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs were able to mitigate and overcome those woes on their way to victory in Super Bowl 58, but they don't want to make things more difficult on their quest for a third consecutive Lombardi Trophy.

Williams, owner of a minute 3.3% career drop rate, has averaged 15.6 yards per reception over his seven years in the league, meaning he could serve as a replacement for departed deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

When healthy, however, Williams would help Kansas City in multiple ways. On top of his straight line speed, he'd give Patrick Mahomes a true deep threat that can fight off smaller defensive backs and consistently come down with the ball.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Mike Williams is the king of the contested catch, finishing in the top 10 in that category for five straight years from 2018-2022.

The attention he'd attract would give Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice more room to operate in the short-to-intermediate areas, and prevent defenses from being able to devote a linebacker toward spying Mahomes on key downs, making him even more dangerous as a scrambler.

The 2023 Chiefs were likely the worst team of Mahomes' six-year starting tenure, and yet still found a way to emerge from the AFC and win the championship. If Carton's assertion is correct, the conference's myriad of other contenders are going to have an even steeper hill to climb in 2024.

