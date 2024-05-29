Highlights Mike Zimmer is taking over as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator after a successful run with the Minnesota Vikings.

Zimmer aims to mold the Dallas defense in his image, emphasizing technique and discipline.

Expectations are high for the Cowboys in the 2024 season under Zimmer's guidance, though head coach Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat.

The Dallas Cowboys had a difficult conclusion to their 2023 season, losing in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs for the second time in three years.

With Dan Quinn departing for the Washington Commanders' head coaching gig, the Cowboys had a gaping hole in Mike McCarthy's coaching staff. Mike Zimmer, who spent 2014 to 2021 leading the Minnesota Vikings, was then handed the reins to the defense and will call the plays for Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and company in 2024.

In his eight years on the Vikings sidelines, Zimmer posted a 72-56-1 regular season record, two NFC North titles, three playoff appearances, and a 2-3 playoff record. He worked as a consultant at Jackson State in 2022 but did not have a role in 2023.

While speaking with Todd Archer of ESPN, Zimmer made it clear that, while the Cowboys have a good defense, he plans to mold the unit in his image:

“At the end of the day, we've got to do it the way I want it done. I know if you try to come in and do somebody else's thing, it just doesn't go well."

The Cowboys put out the best defense of the Mike McCarthy era this year, finishing as the fifth-best scoring defense in the league, though that didn't matter much when they were giving up 48 points to the Green Bay Packers in a Wild Card round loss.

Expectations will be high in 2024 for the Dallas defense under Zimmer, especially with McCarthy firmly on the hot seat.

Zimmer: Cowboys' Defense Is "Pretty Darn Good" Already

Dallas ranked top-five in total defense and scoring defense in 2023

The Dallas defense is loaded with stars, from Parsons and Lawrence on the defensive line to Trevon Diggs at cornerback and former Zimmer disciple Eric Kendricks at linebacker.

Zimmer recognizes the talent in the unit, noting that the team won't reinvent the wheel even as he implements his own scheme and system during his first year as defensive coordinator.

"Usually when I come in, the defense is not good. You know? They're pretty darn good. So it's a little different for me because we have to advance some of the things they were doing good and try to improve on the things they weren't doing as good. ... We're going to try to accentuate that and maybe be a little bit more technique-oriented, maybe a little bit more disciplined.”

It also doesn't hurt Zimmer's case that he was in Dallas before, serving as a defensive assistant for over a decade from 1994-2006, including his tenure as defensive coordinator from 2000 onward. That he was involved in the last period of real success for the Cowboys almost certainly speaks to Jerry Jones' sentimentality as well.

Of course, Zimmer is only one part of Mike McCarthy's staff. McCarthy is a good coach - he's led the Cowboys to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons - but he's been a consistent failure on the biggest stage in the sport. Dallas is just 1-3 in the playoffs under McCarthy, and the former Green Bay Packers' head coach only made one Super Bowl appearance in over a decade in Titletown while coaching Aaron Rodgers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In a three-season span from 2016-2018, the Vikings finished inside the top 10 in points allowed and top five in yards allowed each year, topping the league in both categories in 2017 under Zimmer's stewardship.

The onus will be on Zimmer to help the Dallas defense continue their run of regular season dominance, though his second tenure in Texas will be defined by his ability to assist McCarthy in making it past the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Cowboys' conference championship drought of 28 years is currently the fourth-longest in the NFL, ahead of only the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns (31 years each), and the Washington Commanders (32 years).

