Key Takeaways Mike Zimmer mentioned leaving the Vikings after getting fired without being notified or having a proper farewell.

Zimmer was upset over selections made during the 2021 NFL Draft, particularly by the team's pursuit of quarterback Kellen Mond.

Speculation surrounds how Justin Fields would've fared in Minnesota instead of Chicago.

Current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer has always been a rather fiery individual. He doesn't handle losing well, but who honestly does? During his time as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings , Zimmer compiled a record of 74-59-1 over eight seasons in the NFL , playoffs included.

In a recent interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune, Zimmer didn't hold back on his feelings about the Vikings.

They asked me if I wanted to address the team. And I said, 'Hell, no. They got me fired! I didn't know I was supposed to go to HR and sign out or whatever. No one told me. I just got all my stuff, got in my truck, and left.

While not shocking, it's something that Zimmer mentions later in the interview that caused speculation/debate among Vikings and Chicago Bears fans.

Related Micah Parsons 'Excited' Working in Mike Zimmer's Defense The All-Pro defender is amped up for his first season under the former Vikings head coach.

Revisiting The 2021 NFL Draft

The moment that caused the riff in Minnesota.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

For this, we have to set the stage. Zimmer walked into the team's front office on draft day and didn't like what he saw.

I walk in before the draft, and Rick [Spielman] is watching quarterback interviews from the combine. He hadn't told me anything. Normally, he always kept me abreast of everything. And he and I were always good.

Keep in mind this was the first year COVID-19 had impacted the college football season and how much teams could do in terms of workouts and interviews with prospects.

The Vikings had the 23rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft , but according to Zimmer, the team was trying to trade up.

The first round, [Spielman] tried to trade up for Justin Fields , who hasn't done anything.

That trade obviously didn't pan out, and instead, the division-rival Bears traded up from no.20 to the New York Giants ' spot at the 11th overall pick, which they used to take Fields.

Bears and Giants 2021 Draft Day Trade Bears Receive Giants Receive 11th Overall Pick (Justin Fields) 20th Overall Pick (Kararius Toney) ___ 5th Round Pick (then traded to Denver) ___ 2022 1st Round Pick (Evan Neal) ___ 2022 4th Round Pick (Daniel Bellinger)

Spielman balked at the asking price, but that didn't stop him from continuing his pursuit of a quarterback. The Vikings had compiled four third-round picks.

With the first of four, Spielman selected Kellen Mond out of Texas A&M. Zimmer was furious, believing the team had much more glaring needs than a quarterback.

When he picked Mond, I walked out of the room. I left the building. I didn't even talk to him on the phone.

Mond made one appearance for the Vikings, after Kirk Cousins was forced to sit out a game following a positive Covid-19 test and backup Sean Mannion suffered a late-game injury. Mond completed two-of-three passes for five yards in his relief appearance.

He was waived by the team the following summer.

Would Justin Fields Have Been Better Off in Minnesota?

How would sitting behind Kirk Cousins have impacted Fields' career?

That's the ultimate question. Depending on what precisely the Vikings would've given to move up and snag Fields, his career could've turned out much different to this point.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins had signed a two-year extension in 2020 and another one-year extension in 2022. If the Vikings had traded up for Fields, Cousins would likely have been out of Minnesota ahead of that second extension.

At that point, they would've given Fields the keys to the offense after being able to sit for a year and learn from Cousins.

He would've had Justin Jefferson as his primary target and an offensive line that was at least decent. While Fields rushed for over 1,000 yards that season, he was also sacked a league-leading 55 times and led the league in fumbles with 16.

If Fields were the starting quarterback, we likely wouldn't see Jefferson put up those monster statistics as he did with the pure pocket passer of Cousins. It didn't help that, while with the Chicago Bears , Fields was essentially the Bears' running back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Fields finished with a 10-28 record as the Bears' starting QB in three seasons.

David Montgomery only averaged 3.8 yards per carry. If Fields had been in Minnesota, he would've been paired with Dalvin Cook in the backfield, who rushed for 1,000 yards for the fourth consecutive time in 2022.

That would've meant more one-on-one opportunities for his receivers. The Vikings' weapons that season, in addition to Jefferson, still had Adam Thielen , K.J. Osborn and had acquired T.J. Hockenson in a trade.

As for the Bears, their pass-catchers consisted of Cole Kmet , Darnell Mooney , Equanimeous St. Brown , Dante Pettis , Chase Claypool and N'Keal Harry .

Noticeable difference.

We finally saw Fields with a No. 1 wide receiver in 2023 when the Bears acquired D.J. Moore from the Panthers, but Moore is still a skip and a jump away from a player like Jefferson.

If Fields had taken over and the team chose not to extend Cousins, the Vikings likely wouldn't have gone 13-4 or made the trade for Hockenson mid-season.

Interestingly enough, Jefferson expressed a desire for the Vikings to target Fields this offseason, when it was clear he was available via trade.

The real question becomes whether Fields would've developed more as a passer to this point in his career. He'd still have all of those physical gifts that allow him to be a home run threat running the football, but maybe he would be more than that by now.

It's entirely possible he, like many of the quarterbacks chosen in his class, picked up bad habits. If you're always under duress in the pocket, you throw early, don't read the defense correctly, and even throw off your back foot.

Things they could get away with during their final season in college were now being punished at the NFL level. Like the answer to the famous Tootsie Pop question, "The world may never know."

Source: Minnesota Star Tribune

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.