While he didn't get the result he wanted against Manchester United, the game marked a momentous occasion for Mikel Arteta as he reached 200 Premier League games as a manager. Having spent time working under Pep Guardiola's tutelage at Manchester City, the Spaniard tried his hand at management and was appointed Arsenal boss in 2019.

He's remained with the Gunners ever since and has pushed his side towards the top of the Premier League once again. They're yet to actually get their hands on the title under his stewardship, but they're in a much better position than they were prior to his arrival. 200 games as a manager in the toughest league in the world is no easy feat.

Arteta is now among a group filled with some of the best managers in Premier League history, such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and the aforementioned Guardiola. How do his first 200 matches in the division compare to those icons, though? Let's find out.

Mikel Arteta's First 200 Premier League Matches

Win rate: 59%