Mikel Arteta's conduct during the north London derby has been questioned with the Arsenal manager accused by football fans of breaking a rule during his side's 2-2 draw against Tottenham. The Spaniard is known to be a very emotional and passionate operator when his side are playing, but there is a belief that this sometimes goes a bit too far at times.

Arteta's side found themselves in front on two separate occasions, before being pegged back by a resilient Tottenham team. Christian Romero diverted a powerful Bukayo Saka drive into his own net inadvertently shortly before the half-hour mark, but the hosts weren't ahead for too long as James Maddison was able to wriggle away from his England colleague - Saka - to play the ball into Heung-Min Son, who grabbed his fourth goal of the season.

The South Korean forward was at it again as he slotted the ball past David Raya in the Arsenal goal just one minute after the Gunners had gone 2-1 up, courtesy of a Saka penalty that was awarded after Romero handled the ball in the area. Jorginho was the man guilty of switching off and losing possession to Maddison, with the English midfielder playing a perfect pass to release Son for his fifth league goal of the season to make it 2-2.

Premier League 2023/24: Top goalscorers so far

Player Number of Goals Erling Haaland 8 Heung-Min Son 5 Odsonne Edouard 4 Jarrod Bowen 4 Evan Ferguson 4 Bryan Mbeumo 4 Callum Wilson 4 Taiwo Awoniyi 3 Hwang Hee-Chan 3 Alexander Isak 3

Arteta will have been left feeling disappointed by his side's inability to bring home all three points from the derby, particularly as his side were playing at home, but there have been some question asked of how the Gunners' boss was behaving on the touchline.

Arteta appears to break the rules

Premier League managers stepping out of their technical areas is not uncommon in today's game, with bosses in the top flight of English football constantly ignoring that rule. This is also the case with the Arsenal manager, although it has been brought to attention that the 41-year-old could have been using this to his side's advantage during the Spurs draw.

One X (formerly Twitter) user posted a clip of Arteta stepping out of his technical box, and almost jockeying a Tottenham player as they got closer to the touchline. While he didn't come into contact with the opposition player, he did possibly contribute to the rushed pass forwards due to a lack of space and the added pressure of the Arsenal manager.

The video was posted in response to a post from 'Ref Support UK', who had reacted to Jermaine Jenas' outburst about poor officiating in the game in question. This particular incident went unnoticed by the officials, but then again, so do many instances of managers being in places they shouldn't be.

What next for Arsenal and Arteta?

The Gunners will make the trip to Brentford on Wednesday to face Thomas Frank's men in an EFL Cup clash, giving Arteta a team selection headache as he will want to rest some key players for league action at the weekend, but also cannot go too weak as Brentford are a tough team to face at the best of times.

An away game in the Premier League follows on Saturday, as the north London side travel to Bournemouth, who are in search of their first victory in the league under Andoni Iraola. Both games will be difficult to navigate, but the Gunners must do so to keep their early season form alive.