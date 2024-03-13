Highlights Porto boss Sergio Conceicao has accused Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta of insulting his family during their Champions League match.

The two coaches were spotted having a heated discussion after the match, but Arteta has since denied the allegations.

Arsenal defeated Porto on penalties, with David Raya saving 2 shots to secure passage to the quarter-finals.

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao has revealed why he was so furious with Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta during their epic Champions League last-16 second leg showdown at the Emirates.

Goalkeeper David Raya, on loan from fellow Premier League side Brentford, emerged as the Gunners' hero as they secured their place in the last eight of the competition for the first time since 2010, saving two penalties in the shootout.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Raya has now saved more penalties in Champions League penalty shootouts than any other goalkeeper in Arsenal's history (2).

The clash between the two sides was marred by clashes between both sets of players and the benches. Amid wild scenes at the Emirates, images showed Arteta trying to shake Conceicao's hand, but he appeared to get a telling off from the Porto boss. The two managers appeared to have an intense discussion on the pitch before they were eventually separated.

Conceicao Reveals what Arteta Said to Him

He Claimed the Spaniard Insulted his Family

Then, in an explosive post-match press conference, Conceicao stated what he believed Arteta said to him during the match in north London. The Portuguese coach claimed that Arteta disrespected his loved ones during the clash. Reported via football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Porto boss said:

“Arteta turned to the bench during the game and insulted my family in Spanish.

“I told him that the person he insulted is no longer among us. Let him worry about training his team, which has more than enough quality to play a lot better."

The Arsenal boss has since denied Conceicao's accusations, with club sources indicating the Spaniard didn't say anything about the manager's family, while Arteta simply said "no comment. Thanks very much," when asked about the allegations.

However, speaking on the side's win, reported by Mail Online, the Gunners head coach said: ''It was a magical night. It was what we expected against a tough opponent, who were really well organised.

''We scored a beautiful goal. That's a huge experience for us, we needed penalties and we prepared well of that. We found a way, I can see how much they want to win. How much they were sacrificing. When you play like, this sooner or later it's going to go your way.

''I've probably not experienced an atmosphere like that at the Emirates, it was amazing from the start to to the end. Huge thank you to them and today I thought they impacted the game.''

Arsenal Won the Tie on Penalties

David Raya Sent Arsenal Through With Heroic Performance

Going into the second leg at the Emirates, the Gunners were trailing 1-0 on aggregate as they were determined to claw things back and progress. They created a lot of chances in the first half, and if it wasn't for a clever header from Pepe, Kai Havertz might have opened the scoring for the Reds.

They managed to break the deadlock not long before half-time. Martin Odegaard picked the ball up on the edge of the Porto area, and he showed tremendous skill and vision, spotting Leandro Trossard's run into the box, before threading the ball past four defenders to set his teammate up. The Belgian then produced a fine finish to fire the ball past Diogo Costa and level things up.

Arteta's side couldn't find a way to score a second, with the game going to extra time, but neither team could find the back of the net in the extra 30 minutes. With the game heading to penalties, Raya stepped up for his side, turning Wendell's spot kick onto the post, before also saving Galeno's penalty too, ensuring that his side advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in 14 years.