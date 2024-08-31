Mikel Arteta has voiced his frustration with referee Chris Kavanagh after he harshly sent off Arsenal man Declan Rice. The midfielder was controversially given a second yellow during the 1-1 home draw against Brighton.

The Gunners started on the front foot and despite the Seagulls steadying the ship somewhat, a fine goal from Kai Havertz gave the home team a half-time lead. However, things quickly turned sour in the second 45.

Having already picked up a yellow for a pretty poor foul in the 42nd minute, Rice then tangled with Joel Veltman. Kavanagh blew for a foul and as the Englishman was walking away, he nudged the ball.

Veltman swung his foot with real venom as if he was about to punt the ball upfield but instead smashed into Rice's leg, leaving the Arsenal star crumbled on the floor. The home crowd called for a red card but instead saw their own man booked for a second time, thus resulting in his dismissal.

Arteta "Amazed" by Referee

Unhappy as Arsenal drop points

Speaking to the press after the game, manager Arteta did not hold back on his assessment of the situation. He first revealed that "like always" he had not been given an official explanation by any of the officials.

As quoted in a separate post-game interview with football.london, he also said:

"I was amazed. Amazed because of how inconsistent decisions can be. In the first half there are two decisions and nothing happens. In the second half in a non critical area Declan is not even looking. By law if you want to do it you can do it, but you don’t have to.​​​​​​"

Considering Joao Pedro also delayed the restart by kicking the ball away when Arsenal had a free-kick in the first half, but avoided any punishment, it's not hard to see why Arteta and co have been left unhappy.

Saka Questions "Consistency" Too

"I thought it was a bit harsh"

The official reason given by the Premier League for the red card was that Rice was guilty of 'delaying the restart', thus deserving of a second yellow. Despite that reasoning, Saka also didn't seem happy with the call, saying:

"I thought it was a bit harsh for us. We just want some consistency. Joao Pedro booted the ball halfway across the pitch in the first half and got nothing for it and Dec got the slightest touch and was sent off.

"It is what it is, I don't want to put the whole game on the referee as we still had chances to win it," he added. "It has been a good start. Today is a disappointment but it is a long season."

These were the first points Arsenal have dropped in the opening three games of the season. Rice will now be suspended for the north London derby against Tottenham after the international break.