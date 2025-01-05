Mikel Arteta has classed Ethan Nwaneri's latest injury setback as "really bad news" as Arsenal continue to sludge through a period of injury pile-up. The 17-year-old forward was forced off at halftime during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion through muscle issues after scoring the opener.

Given Nwaneri's age and role in the squad, many believed the Spaniard was simply managing his playing time – or perhaps being cautious with the teenager on a yellow card. However, Arteta has since delivered another concerning update, revealing that the substitution was due to muscle issues. The talented youngster now joins a growing injury list alongside key players Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, and Ben White.

Nwaneri has been outstanding, recently scoring his second goal for Arsenal and setting a club record for goals scored before turning 18. His setback deals a significant blow to the Gunners, who are already grappling with injury problems this season. Some Arsenal fans are beginning to concede that overcoming a potential 11-point gap to Liverpool at the top of the Premier League may now be out of reach.

What Mikel Arteta Has Said On Ethan Nwaneri Injury

Things look to be going from bad to worse for the Gunners

Nwaneri has emerged as a more-than-adequate replacement for Arsenal's star man, Bukayo Saka, who is facing a lengthy spell out after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury. In recent weeks, he's formed a healthy goalscoring partnership with Gabriel Jesus. But that setup now looks to be in tatters. Speaking after full-time on Saturday, Arteta explained, as per TalkSPORT:

"Really bad news because I think we've lost him. We had to take him off at half-time with some muscular issues."

Arsenal are facing an uphill battle in their pursuit of their first Premier League crown in 20 years. While they were always seen as the natural heir to Manchester City's throne over the last few campaigns, injuries and the arrival of Arne Slot at Liverpool have ripped up the script as Arteta braves what could be a storm in coming weeks.

There’s no reason to doubt that the Gunners can find a way to overcome their current challenges, as they remain the closest contenders to the league leaders. However, trailing by five points after playing two more games, the outlook isn’t entirely promising. To add to their difficulties, three of their next four league matches are against Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Tottenham.