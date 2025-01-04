Summary Gabriel Jesus has come under fire for his poor performance vs Brighton.

The Brazilian scored six goals in the previous four games but was back to his inconsistent self at the Amex.

Jesus' display has once again raised the questions as to whether Arsenal need a new striker.

Arsenal suffered yet another setback in their chase of Premier League leaders Liverpool as they slipped to a 1-1 draw away at Brighton on Saturday. With England manager Thomas Tuchel watching on, the Gunners made the ideal start as teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri opened the scoring with an effort that bore similarities to the injured Bukayo Saka.

The tide turned on the hour mark when the Seagulls were awarded a controversial penalty as William Saliba clashed heads with Joao Pedro inside the penalty area. The Brazilian dusted himself off and scored from the spot as the teams shared the spoils. The result sees Mikel Arteta's side sit five points behind Liverpool, having played two games more.

And while it was a Brazilian striker who saved the day for the hosts, it was the one for the visitors who delivered a more frustrating display. Arteta opted to stick with Gabriel Jesus down the middle for the fifth game running in the hope he would continue his recent run of form. However, the former Manchester City star's performance left a lot to be desired and may now leave his manager with a conundrum as to whether his recent purple patch was merely a flash in the pan.

Related 15 Best Strikers in the Premier League [Ranked] Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez and Alexander Isak all feature as the 15 best strikers in the Premier League right now are ranked.

Jesus' Display vs Brighton a Concern for Arteta

The Brazilian was wasteful and registered just one shot on target

Jesus has struggled with consistency across many aspects of his career since making the move to the Emirates in 2022 on a deal worth £260,000 per week. The transfer away from the Etihad was meant to free him from the shadow of Sergio Aguero, having spent years as the Argentine's understudy in Manchester.

What has followed since has been a series of hot spells interspersed with ice-cold ones. More often than not, Jesus has found himself relegated to the substitutes' bench, the role he was desperate to escape at City. However, in recent weeks, it appeared that the Arsenal number nine might have turned a corner. Approaching his 28th birthday in April, he is entering his prime years, meaning he can no longer lean on "potential" as an excuse for lacklustre displays. At long last, it seemed as though he was maturing into the player many had hoped he would become.

A hat-trick in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace was the spark. Critics might argue, "It’s only the Carabao Cup," but he followed that up with a brace in the league fixture against the same opposition just days later. While he didn’t register a goal in the 1-0 win over Ipswich - a game in which most Arsenal players struggled - he bounced back by finding the net in the victory over Brentford.

Related 6 Strikers Arsenal Could Target to Replace Gabriel Jesus With His Future in Doubt Arsenal could delve into the transfer market to sign a new striker as Gabriel Jesus' struggles in front of goal have thrown his future into doubt.

Fast-forward to today, however, and Jesus was unfortunately back to his frustrating, regularly scheduled programming. The striker squandered two golden opportunities to score, hitting the target with just one of his efforts. His overall contribution was equally wasteful, both in and out of possession. He came out second best in 3 of his 10 duels, lost possession seven times, and was caught offside on multiple occasions.

His performance was summarised by Alex Turk of the Express, who gave Jesus a 3/10 rating and simply stated: "He can't play Crystal Palace every week."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel Jesus has a scoring frequency of one goal every 209 minutes in the Premier League this season.

With the Gunners now firmly in the lurches of Liverpool, Jesus' struggles on the night encapsulate what his entire tenure at the Emirates has been, and many are quick to point out that he has become the difference in Arsenal's title charge - but not in a positive way.

Related 10 Players to Have Never Lost When Scoring a Premier League Goal Scoring goals comes naturally to some but scoring a host of goals without losing is on another level. Here at 10 players that have done just that.

Mark Goldbrige Among Those Critical of Jesus

The well-known Manchester United fan claimed the Brazilian was costing Arsenal

While several Arsenal fans admitted to growing tired of Jesus's yo-yo displays, the sentiment was even shared by one of their most notable rivals. Speaking during the game, The United Stand host Mark Goldbridge took to social media to criticise the 27-year-old, saying that "Jesus for Arsenal is massively frustrating. It's so obvious if they had a striker it's the missing piece."

And it appears as though the sentiment that Arteta needs to finally invest in a new goalscorer is coming from all angles. While it remains unlikely the Gunners will actually do any business in the January transfer window, they have been linked with Wolves frontman Matheus Cunha and are crying out for someone like Dušan Vlahovic or Viktor Gyokeres, both of whom the club were rumoured to have been interested in last summer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - accurate as of 04/01/2025