Arsenal will be 'at the front of the queue' for Declan Rice during the summer transfer window, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Arsenal will be exploring the market in order to strengthen their squad to continue competing with Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

Rice has been heavily linked with a move away from West Ham, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside that he has an excellent chance of leaving the London club in the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta reinforced his midfield with the signing of Jorginho during the January window, but at the age of 31, the Italian isn't a long-term solution.

The Times recently reported that Arsenal were confident of beating Premier League rivals Chelsea to the signing of Rice. The Gunners have reportedly identified Rice as their priority summer target.

Despite seemingly enjoying life at West Ham, Rice will undoubtedly be looking to eventually make the move to a club competing in the Champions League, in order to push himself and test himself against the best players in Europe.

What has Jacobs said about Rice?

Jacobs understands Arsenal could sign Rice for around the £80m mark and The Gunners are going to be 'right at the front of the queue' to sign him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Suitors have always felt, regardless of what West Ham may be putting out there, that they can get Rice for at the lowest end £70m, and perhaps more realistically £75m to £80m, which would be excellent value based on the current market.

"If a deal can be done at that number, then both Arsenal and Chelsea and other suitors will believe that they've got themselves a really strong deal.

"So, Rice is going to be in demand and Arsenal are going to be one of the clubs right at the front of the queue, trying very hard and aggressively to get him."

Why is Rice being targeted by Arsenal?

This season, Rice has averaged 4.1 duels won, 2 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 1.2 key passes per game in the Premier League, as per Sofascore.

Rice is also in the top 10% of players in his position over the last year for progressive carrying distance, passes into the final third and pass completion percentage, as per FBRef.

This shows Rice is a well rounded midfielder who loves to drive with the ball as well as being comfortable in possession.

The fact the 24-year-old ranks well for defensive stats as well as passing shows why he's attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in England - Arsenal could do well to sign a player like him this summer.