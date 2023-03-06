The attraction of playing in the Champions League could lead to Arsenal signing superstars during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal could begin to attract an even higher profile of player if they qualify for the Champions League, suggests Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Arsenal will be looking to take their squad to the next level during the summer transfer window and qualifying for the Champions League could be key to attracting better players.

Arsenal transfer news - Champions League qualification

Qualifying for the Champions League seems a certainty for Arsenal as they sit 19 points above Newcastle, who sit just outside the top-four in the Premier League.

It's going to take a disastrous run of form for Arsenal not to qualify and they will be desperate to participate in the competition next season.

Not only for the aim of playing against the best teams around Europe, but it's often important when trying to attract better players.

The Gunners have managed to bring the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to the club despite not playing in the Champions League, so it's going to be fascinating to see who they can attract if they manage to qualify this season.

A report from The Mirror has recently claimed that Arteta wants to bring in two central midfielders, a left-back, and a winger during the summer transfer window.

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Arsenal's transfer plans?

Speaking on the Gunners, Sheth has suggested that qualifying for the Champions League will 'take them into another market' in regards to new signings. In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, he said: "You would expect them to be in the Champions League, I think you can say that's a given now. It's whether they can win the league or not.

"That will take them into another market with regards to spending and the type of player that they can attract. Because, not only can they say look, we've got a great training ground with a great stadium, we've got Champions League this season as well.

"They were still attracting good players even when they weren't in Europe, even when they were only in the Europa League. Imagine what they can do when they've got Champions League behind them as well."

Who could Arsenal be targeting in the summer?

Romeo Lavia is a player now being linked with Arsenal, as per the Daily Mail, but they look set to face heavy competition from Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Times have reported that Arsenal are the favourites to sign Declan Rice this summer and you'd imagine qualifying for the Champions League would be a huge reason for Rice to stay in London and move to the Emirates Stadium.

If Arsenal can also add another Premier League title to their trophy cabinet, players could be queuing up from around Europe to make the move to the Gunners to work under Arteta.