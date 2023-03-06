Arsenal could go in for another forward during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal: Arteta now 'wants' another forward at the Emirates

Arsenal are still looking for players who can 'play across the front line', Football London reporter Kaya Kaynak has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite signing Leandro Trossard during the January transfer window, Arsenal could look to bring in reinforcements in attack at the end of the season.

Arsenal transfer news - attacking reinforcements

In terms of attacking numbers, Arsenal don't immediately seem desperate for reinforcements. Trossard was recently brought in to provide competition for Gabriel Martinelli and provide a cover option through the middle.

However, Arsenal don't have a natural right-sided replacement for Bukayo Saka, who has managed to stay fit and start every single Premier League game this season, as per FBRef.

To play so many games at such a young age is impressive, but it's bound to take a toll on his body in the future.

With Trossard and Martinelli more comfortable playing on the left-hand side, it could be time for Arsenal to bring in some adequate cover for Saka.

Young winger Marquinhos may have been Arsenal's idea of cover for Saka in the future, but the Norwich loanee has struggled for game time in the Championship this season, starting just once since joining the club as per Transfermarkt.

What has Kaynak said about Arsenal?

Kaynak has suggested that Arsenal could still be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer, but a move for Raphinha or Ansu Fati seems unlikely.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They want players who can play across the front line, out-wide and up front. That's why they signed Trossard.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see them go back in for another player. Raphinha seems off limits at the minute. He's obviously living his dream move at Barcelona, I think he's very keen to give that a proper go.

"Ansu Fati's injury record would properly be a concern as well when it comes to that interest, and I personally haven't heard anything concrete enough. That's not me saying the rumours aren't true, it's just what I've heard personally."

Who could Arsenal look to bring in during the summer transfer window?

Some of the players who are performing similarly to Saka in the last year, as per FBRef, include Hirving Lozano, Rodrygo, Riyad Mahrez, Armand Lauriente and Serge Gnabry.

The likes of Mahrez, Rodrygo and Gnabry could be either unattainable due to their importance at their current club, or unwilling to play second fiddle to Saka.

However, Lozano and Lauriente could be two achievable, reasonably priced targets, with Transfermarkt valuing them at €28m and €14m respectively - whether that's the kind of fee needed to tempt those two to the club remains to be seen however.

One thing that is clear though, is that Arteta is still not happy with the make-up of his attack at the Emirates.