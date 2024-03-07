Highlights Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were substituted due to illness and a minor injury respectively against Sheffield United.

Mikel Arteta has confirmed he is positive that both players should be fit enough to play.

The Spanish manager has also discussed Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu's contract updates.

Arsenal attacking duo Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were both substituted against Sheffield United last time out, and Mikel Arteta has now provided an update on their fitness ahead of their Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday.

The Gunners enjoyed an emphatic victory over Chris Wilder's side at Bramall Lane, winning 6-0 as the Blades succumbed to yet another defeat. Saka and Martinelli were instrumental in the first half, with the former providing two assists and the latter scoring and setting up a goal.

However, Saka didn't come out in the second half and was taken off for Fabio Vieira, while Martinelli was substituted later in the game.

Arteta 'Positive' They Should be Fit

Speaking to the media ahead of Arsenal's fixture against Brentford, Arteta provided an update on the fitness of both Saka and Martinelli...

"Not much. We’ve got some players back last Monday and then we had Martinelli and Bukayo with little issues. We’re pretty positive that hopefully they can be part of that. But we’ll have to see."

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli - 2023/2024 Stats Saka Martinelli Appearances 26 23 (2) Goals 13 6 Assists 8 4 Man Of The Match Awards 6 1 Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1.5 Dribbles Per Game 1.4 1.4 Match rating 7.72 7.10 Correct as of 07/03/2024

After the trip to Sheffield United, Arteta confirmed that Saka was feeling sick and he also wanted to give Vieira minutes, so it was the ideal opportunity to make that change. The Spanish manager also discussed the substitution of Martinelli, claiming that he had a slight cut on his foot and he would have to wait and see how it is.

Thankfully for the Arsenal supporters, Arteta appears to be reasonably positive that both players should be fit enough to play some part. A definitive answer would have been preferred for the Arsenal fans, but it's a boost that the key duo aren't expected to be ruled out for an extended period.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been involved (G/A) in 31 goals this season combined in the Premier League.

Arteta Quizzed on Defensive Duo

As per the BBC, Arsenal are looking to tie Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White down to new contracts. The defensive duo are expected to sign on the dotted line, and Arteta was asked if there was an update on whether the Gunners were close to reaching an agreement...

"Not really. I leave that more to Edu and the club when the time is right."

The focus for the north London outfit will be on on-the-pitch matters as they look to win the Premier League title this season. Although extending the deals of their current stars will be a priority, it's set to be a busy end to the campaign for the Gunners.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored