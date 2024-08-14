Highlights Kingsley Coman has emerged as a possible loan option for Arsenal ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

An injury hit 2023-24 means the Frenchman is keen for more game time this season.

Coman could help add competition to Arsenal's wingers, including Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Bayern Munich's serial winner Kingsley Coman could be on his way to Arsenal on a season long loan, according to reports. In 2020, Coman became the fifth Frenchman to score in a Champions League final, when he netted Bayern's winner against Paris Saint Germain, which was the only goals of the game during the Covid pandemic. Now aged 28, Coman remains a pacey winger and the potential move to England is rumoured to be a season-long loan, although with an option included to make him a permanent signing.

Aside from the Champions League winner, Coman has a wealth of elite level experience, having played in Italy, albeit briefly, for Juventus and with more than 50 caps for the French national side. That experience for a player still only in his 20s could prove invaluable for Mikel Arteta's side as the Spaniard looks to bring the Premier League back to north London for the first time since 2004. With that in mind, here's a look at how Kingsley Coman can bring silverware to the Emirates.

Kingsley Coman Winning Record

The Frenchman has numerous league titles

Coman is a player who has some experience that Arsenal would very much like to get their hands on. Between 2012 and 2023 he won the title in every single campaign. That equates to two consecutive titles in France with PSG, Serie A in Italy with Juventus, followed by eight Bundesliga titles on the bounce for Bayern Munich. This run of 11 titles in a row is an incredible record. What Arsenal would give just to win one.

At 28 years of age and 326 career club games there is still plenty of gas in the tank of Coman's career and a move to England would benefit him, rebooting his career after becoming a peripheral figure at Bayern last season with just 17 appearances. That lack of appearances was due to injury, with Coman missing seven league games with knee ligament issues, but that is something he has recovered from. Bayern would be open to offers given his status on the payroll at Bayern, he is the eighth-highest earner in the club squad, with an annual salary of 17 million Euros, earning more than regular starter Alphonso Davies.

Equipped with big game experience, Coman didn't just score Bayern Munich's winning goal in the Champions League final in 2020, he was also named man of the match. The driving force behind Bayern's attacking moves on that night, Coman found the winner with a well-placed header on the back post against his former employers, but at this stage of his career, a move to Arsenal could benefit both him and the London club.

Kingsley Coman's 2023-24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 17 Goals 3 Assists 3 Progressive Carries Per 90 Mins 6.00 Successful Take Ons Per 90 Mins 2.60

The Frenchman has pace to burn

He's equally skillful

Coman would offer competition on the left wing for Arsenal. Where at present they have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, with both playing 35 and 34 Premier League games respectively, Coman would enable better rotation, especially with Arsenal trying to manage the demands of the league and the Champions League, a tournament they have yet to, but would love to win.

Coman has pace and is able to dribble at speed and has the rare quality of having a high technical ability to match his pace. The combination of those skills means he does draw a lot of fouls. Last season he was fouled 19 times and an average of 1.52 times per 90 minutes. Arsenal's expansive style would suit Coman's running game.

Kingsley Coman's Career Statistics Club Appearances 326 Club Goals 65 Club Assists 68 France Caps 57 France Goals 8

The experience Coman has in winning titles could be a very important element to Arsenal, a team who are both youthful and as yet, unable to break the wall when it comes to winning the English title. The fact remains the Gunners haven't lifted the Premier League title since 2004, which really is too long for a club of their size and stature. Mikel Arteta knows he will be ultimately judged on whether he can put that right and Coman could be a further catalyst to make it happen.

Any concerns Arsenal had over Coman's injury problems last season would have been nullified by the fact he was in France's squad fro Euro 2024, he just wasn't selected in the starting eleven a great deal, only playing fifteen minutes in the nil-nil group game draw with the Netherlands. Although the move is a step away from Arteta's often used strategy of signing up and coming players, as opposed to those who have already established themselves, Arsenal just want to break Manchester City's domination and if that means bringing in quality with experience, then so be it.

