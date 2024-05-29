Highlights Marcus Rashford is unlikely to move to Arsenal due to high fees and wages, Dean Jones says.

Rashford may seek a rebirth away from Man Utd; with Arsenal discussing a potential move.

Rashford's transfer would be a statement for Arsenal, but United may struggle after his departure.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly held secret talks with Marcus Rashford with the Gunners willing to make a move for the Manchester United star - but despite any move being made, Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that a move for the Red Devils fan favourite is unlikely due to the fees involved.

Rashford has had a poor season by all standards, scoring just eight goals in 43 games in all competitions and his form has seen him dropped from England's provisional 33-man EURO 2024 squad. He'll be looking for a rebirth next season, and with that potentially being away from United, Arteta has seemingly held 'secret talks' with the winger.

Marcus Rashford: Arsenal Talks Latest

The forward could be approaching a move away from Manchester United

A report by @AFCAMDEN on Twitter suggested that Arteta and Rashford have spoken in recent weeks about a move to The Emirates, with interest from both Rashford and the Gunners over a potential move.

It remains to be seen how willing United would be to get rid of their homegrown star, with many unable to see just how a move would work given that Rashford is on estimated wages of £375,000 per week at Old Trafford with four years left on his deal.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 5th Assists 2 =4th Goals 7 =3rd Shots Per Game 1.9 3rd Match rating 6.69 11th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 29/05/2024

But with Gabriel Martinelli suffering a slightly underwhelming season and Leandro Trossard potentially moving out to the right-wing to cover for Bukayo Saka, with Arsenal set to go full throttle in their bid to win the Premier League, Rashford's arrival would give Arsenal a huge boost in their title credentials where he could find his best form under Mikel Arteta after a poor season at Old Trafford.

Jones: "Haven't Heard Anything" on Rashford

Arsenal may not be able to afford Rashford

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones argued that whilst there is likely interest, a move for Rashford would be tough to complete. He said:

"There are links with Rashford going to Arsenal, and having had conversations with Arteta, this would be a monstrous moment if that was true. "I haven’t heard anything so far that backs this story up but I don’t see why someone would make this up, because if you want to seem in the know, you would at least come up with something that seems realistic. This seems so big that it would be pretty wild to be completely fake. "Anyway, if it is true, can it even happen? I would say no when you consider Rashford’s potential transfer fee of somewhere close to £80million, plus the fact he is one of United’s top earners and picks up £350,000-a-week. "A wage like that would smash through the ceiling of what they currently pay and when you consider the form he’s been in, it could be a risk. But, in general, signing Rashford? Wow, that would be sending a serious message about where they are aiming."

Arsenal Could Get United Revenge

Robin van Persie has left an acrid taste in their mouths

Rashford's departure would mark a reality check at United in terms of just how far they have fallen. Only their FA Cup win over City at Wembley secured Europe after finishing eighth in the Premier League, whilst Arsenal reached the Champions League quarter-finals and running City close to the top-flight title by taking the title race to the final day of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has 83 Premier League goals in his career for Manchester United.

It's been a huge upward trajectory for the Gunners ever since Arteta joined the club, whilst United have failed to find the heights they reached under Sir Alex Ferguson since the Scot left over a decade ago.

Robin van Persie's move to United from Arsenal in 2012 massively angered the Gunners but this would be of similar distaste for Red Devils fans, especially with Rashford being a born-and-bred United fan.

