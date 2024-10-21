Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard ahead of their Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday evening.

Against Bournemouth at the weekend in the Premier League, where the Gunners suffered a 2-0 defeat, star winger Saka was unavailable for the north London outfit. The England international picked up an injury during the two-week break, and Arsenal supporters will be desperately hoping that Saka will be able to return this week.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's Champions League fixture against Shakhtar at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta has provided an update on Saka's injury...

"They are closer. Both progressing well. Martin not fit. With Bukayo let’s see how he is with the training session later on.​​​​​​"

The Gunners have a crucial Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday in the battle for the title, so there's certainly an argument to suggest that it will be much more important that Saka is available for that game. Although Arteta will be hoping to secure three points against Shakhtar, the clash against Liverpool could be crucial in the race for the Premier League title.

If both Odegaard and Saka are out for the Shakhtar clash, it will be a significant blow for the Gunners, and they will be hoping the duo will be available to face Liverpool this weekend. Saka has only missed one game for Arsenal, but as we saw with the north London outfit being defeated away at Bournemouth, Arteta's side aren't the same without him.

At the weekend, Sterling came into the starting XI due to Saka's absence, but the winger, on loan from Chelsea, failed to make an impact before being substituted in the first half.