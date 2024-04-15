Highlights Mikel Arteta has been criticised for using Declan Rice in a conservative role.

The Spanish manager might not be getting the best out of Rice by shoehorning Oleksandr Zinchenko into the side.

Zinchenko was heavily involved against Villa, meaning Rice didn't have as much influence as expected.

Mikel Arteta's tactics in Arsenal's 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa have been questioned by Richard Keys - with the beIN Sports presenter confused as to why Oleksandr Zinchenko is a regular starter.

The Gunners came into the game with the bit between their teeth after Liverpool's shock home loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, knowing that a win would take them back to the top of the Premier League and leave the Reds three points behind - but a late Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins double-salvo left the Emirates stunned, putting Manchester City as the league leaders heading into the final six games of the campaign.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko being booed, Arsenal failing to create anything clear-cut in the second half and Villa putting in a strong away performance, the Gunners have come in for critics for their performance with Arteta taking the brunt of the blame. And Keys has highlighted his use of Rice as a 'second fiddle' role behind Zinchenko as a key reason for the loss.

Keys: Zinchenko Confused by Arteta's Zinchenko Obsession

It was a bad day at the office for the Gunners in their title bid

Writing in his blog following a whirlwind Sunday afternoon, Keys couldn't quite get his head around Arteta's use of Rice, questioning why Zinchenko, who earns £150k-a-week at the Emirates Stadium, is getting crow-barred into the side. He said:

Also in really good form - Declan Rice, who I’ve previously said I wanted to see a lot more from. Arteta made a subtle change recently - playing Jorginho - which allowed Rice to start bossing games in the way he used to at West Ham. So why change it Sunday? Rice was back to being Declan Nice, tippy-tappying about allowing Zinchenko to try and run the midfield. What is Arteta’s obsession with crow-barring Zinchenko into his team? Is he really so important? If I was Rice I’d be furious. I’d be asking ‘why pay £100m for me - only to ask me to play second fiddle to that busy fool’? Zinchenko doesn’t affect games in the same way Rice does. Zinchenko’s inclusion also means a different role for Havertz of course. The whole balance of the team has to be different. I guess the answer is that Arteta wants us to believe he’s as clever as Guardiola, whose also made baffling team-selections in the past - proving to be too clever for his own good - just as Arteta was on Sunday.

Declan Rice Influence Not Felt vs Aston Villa

Rice wasn't as influential as he has been in previous weeks

The England international has blown fans away since his move from east to north London in the way of how influential he is in the final third of the pitch. Starting out at West Ham as a defensive-minded midfielder, his role for England has shown that Rice can venture from box-to-box in the engine room - and with six goals and six assists for Arsenal in the Premier League this campaign, he's exerted that even more.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Declan Rice became England's most expensive footballer with his £105m move to Arsenal in the summer

A threat in the final third - with four of his goals coming inside the box, alongside two world-class goals from outside of the area - Rice is a metronome for the Gunners and has been a big reason for their success under Arteta.

However, he was used in a deeper, more conservative role for the visit of the Villans at the weekend - with Jorginho and himself being used as links from the defence to full-backs, advanced midfielders and the attack. Unable to exert his usual talents in the area, Rice only had two shots, didn’t attempt a single cross, won just five of his nine duels and lost possession nine times, according to Sofascore - which has been incredibly unlike him all season.

For comparison, his role in the 3-0 win over Brighton last weekend was above and beyond. Completing all three of his crosses, winning five of his seven duels and losing possession just seven times, he kept the Seagulls penned in - which helped Arsenal to a 3-0 win on the south coast.

With Zinchenko’s performance being under-par, Arteta could have been better suited using Rice further up the pitch and having somebody else in the role with Jorginho in a bid to exert control and therefore have Villa sat further back.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-04-24.