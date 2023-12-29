Highlights Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta criticised the technology used in the match against West Ham, as it failed to determine whether Soucek's goal should have counted.

Arteta expressed frustration with the technology but also admitted his side should have done more to win the game.

Despite their dominance, former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos scored the clinching goal for West Ham.

Mikel Arteta has criticised the technology used during Arsenal's 2-0 defeat against West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on December 28. The Spanish manager saw his side fall to a third Premier League defeat of the season - failing to reclaim their place at the pinnacle of the table - in controversial fashion as an all too familiar incident occurred.

The controversy surrounds West Ham's opening goal on the evening as an Emerson Palmeri cross from the left flank caused havoc in the Arsenal penalty area. Jarrod Bowen initially failed to make contact with the ball, before a mix-up in the back line led to the ball finding its way back to the English forward.

Bowen then showed composure to play the ball across the box for Thomas Soucek to apply the finishing touch and give the Irons a shock lead. It was then revealed to everyone watching at home and in the stadium that the VAR officials were checking to see whether the ball had crossed the byline before Bowen could pass to Soucek.

Arteta will have been feeling a sense of déjà vu as the technology in the ground was unable to determine if the ball had crossed the line or not due to the positioning of Bowen's leg. A very similar situation came about in the North London side's 1-0 loss against Newcastle earlier in the season.

Arsenal's manager was less than impressed in the aftermath of the defeat at the hands of David Moyes' Hammers side.

Mikel Arteta unhappy with technology in Arsenal defeat

It was a very tight call as Soucek gave the visitors the lead

The goal had been awarded after a VAR check that lasted for over three minutes, and Arteta made his feelings clear during his post-match press conference.

It's just a shame that the technology that we have is not that clear that we can say it's out of play. It's done, it's gone and there's nothing we can do about it now.

He had claimed to have not seen a replay of the incident yet: "I haven't seen it, the only thing they [the officials] said was the image was not conclusive," although it was clear that the Spaniard was feeling frustrated in his assessment.

Admitting that his side should have done more to earn the three points, Arteta continued: "What we have to do is without that, win the game, and with the situations we had today, we had more than enough."

The Gunners' manager then echoed similar sentiments in his interview with beIN SPORTS as he claimed: "We are really disappointed with the result, I think the performance except for both boxes was extraordinary."

Arsenal fail to make dominance pay

A former player came back to haunt the home side

It was a former Arsenal defender who scored the second and final goal of the game as defender Konstantinos Mavropanos found the net from a very well-placed header that hit both the crossbar and the post before crossing the goal line.

The Greek centre-back was never a regular part of the first-team squad during his time in North London, but he was still quick to show respect in his celebrations. Arsenal were unable to find a way back into the game despite having 30 shots in the game.

A lack of a predatory striker could have cost the hosts as Said Benrahma saw his penalty saved by David Raya in the dying moments, sparing the blushes of former West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who had given away the spot kick.