Highlights Mikel Arteta is reportedly 'a big fan' of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Calafiori would bring versatility to the Emirates as he can play at center-back or left-back.

Arteta may need to convince the club the deal represents good business, according to David Ornstein.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is ‘a big fan’ of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, as the Gunners have identified him as their primary defensive target, according to David Ornstein.

Keen to bolster their defensive options ahead of another challenging season, Arsenal have set their sights on Calafiori, valued at around £43m by Bologna.

The Gunners have already made contact with the Serie A side over signing the 22-year-old, who is coming off a breakthrough year for club and country.

Ornstein suggests Calafiori would bring versatility to Arsenal next season – the left-footed defender can play at centre-back or left-back and operate as an inverted full-back.

Calafiori, who has been described as 'world-class', recently impressed at Euro 2024, but with Italy knocked out in the Round of 16, he now looks to resolve his future, with rumours linking him to several sides in Italy and England.

However, Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori has already revealed Calafiori is unlikely to secure a move to any of the Serie A rivals as he ‘will go to a different market’ this summer.

The 22-year-old is set to leave Bologna less than 12 months after joining – his impressive season saw the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time in history.

Arsenal Boss ‘Hopeful’ of Calafiori Deal

He may need to convince the club

Ornstein, writing for The Athletic, suggested that Arteta ‘will hope to press ahead’ with Calafiori’s signing, but he may need to convince the club that a potential £43m deal represents good business:

“Arteta is a big fan of Calafiori and the Bologna player is the club’s primary defensive target as they look to strengthen what was already the Premier League’s meanest back line last season. “The 22-year-old is left-footed and can play at left-back or centre-back and can operate as an inverted full-back — a position Arteta has embraced in his formation in recent seasons. “With Italy now out of the Euros and Arteta and some of the players back from their summer holidays, the manager will hope to press ahead with the signing, though he may need to convince others within the club that the deal represents good business.”

Arsenal are anticipating another busy summer after last year, when the Gunners broke their transfer record with the signing of Declan Rice.

In a bid to finally catch Man City and secure the Premier League title next season, Arsenal will be looking to strengthen several areas across the pitch, including potentially signing a new centre-forward.

After missing out on Benjamin Sesko, the Gunners were quick to identify their next target, Calafiori, as he looks to depart Italy for the Premier League this summer.

GMS have previously reported that the 22-year-old has already given ‘the green light’ over a summer switch to the Emirates as Arsenal are looking to fend off interest from London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham in the race to sign Calafiori.

Riccardo Calafiori's Bologna Stats (2023-24) Games 37 Goals 2 Assists 5 Yellow cards 4 Minutes played 2,796

The Gunners Consider Three Departures

To fund their spending spree

Arsenal will consider offers for Eddie Nketiah, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Reiss Nelson this summer, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners will be looking to offload several first-team outcasts in the coming months and fund their spending spree ahead of the new season.

The trio have struggled for playing time in recent seasons under Arteta, as Sheth suggests talks for Lokonga’s exit have already commenced.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-07-24.