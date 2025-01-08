When it comes to finding excuses, football managers seldom stray away from a limited bingo card. Long travel, limited preparation time, injuries, or poor pitch conditions are the usual suspects when explaining a defeat. However, after Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on Tuesday night, Mikel Arteta took an unexpected route – he blamed the ball.

Goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon handed Arsenal their first home defeat of the season in all competitions. The result leaves the Gunners at a disadvantage after the first leg of the Carabao Cup, and with a gruelling trip to St James’ Park looming, there are concerns that the two-goal deficit could be enough to send Newcastle to Wembley in March.

In the Carabao Cup, a Puma ball is used, while the Premier League features a Nike ball. Interestingly, Arteta has attributed much of his team's midweek struggles to this switch – an explanation that hasn’t gone down well with rival fans. Many were quick to point out how easily Isak, now regarded as one of the best strikers in world football, adapted to the change.

Mikel Arteta Blames Different Ball For Carabao Cup Defeat

The Gunners had 23 shots altogether but only found the target on three occasions

When asked about Arsenal’s missed chances — they had 23 shots, but just three on target (compared to Newcastle's seven shots with four on target)— Arteta replied, as per Daily Mail:

"We also kicked a lot of balls over the bar, and it's tricky that these balls fly a lot so there’s details that we can do better. But at the end that’s gone, there’s no way back it's about the next game and that’s our world, the reality."

When pressed further on the issue, the Spaniard added: "No, it's just different. It's very different to the Premier League ball, and you have to adapt to that. It flies different... when you touch it, the grip is very different as well so you have to adapt to that."

Arteta’s excuses didn’t sit well with rival fans, who flooded social media with criticism of his remarks. One X user commented, "Please tell me he's joking," while another echoed the disbelief, saying, "I can’t believe he’s saying this out loud, really?" A third added, "I’ve never heard so much rubbish in my life, he never takes accountability, there’s always some embarrassing excuse."

When Arteta was Manchester City assistant manager, Pep Guardiola branded the Mitre ball used in a Carabao Cup last-16 tie victory against Wolves in October 2017, as "highly unacceptable". However, it's something the Gunners boss will have to come to terms with if they stand any chance of overcoming the two-goal deficit when they meet Newcastle again on February 5th for the second leg.