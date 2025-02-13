Arsenal star Ben White could be utilised up front to avenge Kai Havertz's injury at the Emirates Stadium, according to reports - with Mikel Arteta turning to the last chance saloon to solve his striking crisis after two long-term injuries in the space of a month.

Gabriel Jesus picked up an ACL injury vs Manchester United in the FA Cup at the start of January, which ruled him out of action for the rest of the season - though Arsenal failed to sign a striker to cope with his departure. Relying on Havertz to stay fit, the German has now picked up a hamstring injury at a club training camp to leave Arteta in the lurch - and White may be turned to in a bid to solve his woes.

Report: Arteta Could Use Ben White as 'Auxiliary' Striker

The defender scored four in the Premier League last season

The report by TBR Football states that Arteta may turn to one of his defenders to help in light of Havertz's injury, which has ruled the German out for the rest of the season.

Ben White's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =3rd Goals 4 =8th Assists 4 =6th Tackles Per Game 1.3 =5th Clearances Per Game 1.8 3rd Match rating 6.93 6th

Leandro Trossard is the most likely candidate to feature up top, in what would be a loan deal for the Belgian in a false nine role, but Arteta could use a defender in an 'auxiliary' role as and when appropriate until the end of the campaign.

That could see White used up top, in a situation where Arteta will improvise and adapt to secure results that will keep them in the Premier League title race. Havertz has not been injured since joining Arsenal, missing just two games in January due to illness, but that has changed and White could be utilised in that role in the final stages of the campaign alongside Riccardo Calafiori.

White's role at Arsenal, in which he plays at right-back, doesn't regularly consist of him scoring goals, but he does have six goals in 116 games for the Gunners, which isn't too bad for a defender.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ben White has scored nine goals in his professional career, with four of those coming last season.

Standing at 6ft 1in, White could be used in the final third to some extent by latching onto Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard's created chances once he returns from injury - though White hasn't featured since the clash against Chelsea in early November, and he will only be eased back into action in the coming weeks after knee surgery before making a potential dent up front.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-02-25.

