Mikel Arteta has responded to his comments about the issues Arsenal faced with the ball during their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup. The Gunners took a total of 23 shots against the Magpies but managed to put only three of them on target as Arteta blamed the Puma ball that is used in the competition as the reason why his players struggled so much in front of goal.

Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup, and a special gold Mitre football is set to be in use to celebrate the fact that the visitors are the defending champions of the world's oldest domestic cup. The Gunners boss was asked about his feelings regarding the ball, to which he clarified his comments from after the Newcastle defeat.

Related 10 Most Bizarre Manager Excuses in Football History Mikel Arteta has become the latest high-profile managerial name to be ridiculed for a bizarre excuse for defeat.

The Spaniard reiterated that it wasn't an excuse

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the clash with United at the weekend, Arteta was asked whether or not he was happy with the new ball that his players would have to adapt to. While the 42-year-old took the question in good humour, he also used the opportunity to explain what he truly meant with his original comments:

"We adapt. In the Champions League it's different. If you're relating to the question I got the other day about the ball, what I said is every ball is different. Champions League ball is different. Different grip, different fly, different feeling. That's it. It's not an excuse, it's a reality. Every pitch is different, weather conditions changing in football. That's the beauty of it. That's it. We adapt to that and never use it as an excuse."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal haven't won a major trophy since winning the FA Cup in 2020.

Related EFL Hit Back at Mikel Arteta For Claims About the Ball in Arsenal 0-2 Newcastle Mikel Arteta has come under fire for his comments regarding the ball in Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Newcastle - and the EFL have now had their say.

Arsenal are also set to wear a special kit at the weekend, as they will sport an all-white jersey in support of the 'No More Red' campaign, which aims to address and tackle the root causes of youth violence, particularly in London. It will mark the fourth consecutive season that the North London outfit have participated in the initiative.