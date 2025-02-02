Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has defended his right to criticise the standard of Premier League refereeing after defender-turned-pundit Gary Neville accused the Spaniard of influencing the Emirates Stadium faithful to claim referees are corrupt.

The north Londoners were at the front of centre of VAR controversy during their 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend when defensive phenom Myles Lewis-Skelly was shown a red card for his challenge on Matt Doherty.

Cynical, of course, but the youngster would have felt hard done by given that he brought down the defender on the edge of Wolves' 18-yard box, which was not in a dangerous position. Michael Oliver, however, dove deep into his back pocket to brandish a red card.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arteta, in his 267-match tenure as Arsenal boss, has accrued a points per game ratio of 1.98.

Arteta, the Arsenal players and their riled-up fanbase were unhappy with Oliver’s decision to issue the 18-year-old with the first marching orders of his career and were quick to berate the official’s decision on social media in the aftermath.

Throughout the week, although pundit Micah Richards called it the ‘worst decision in Premier League history’, Neville accused the Gunners of inflaming the situation by throwing around accusations of corruption.

On his Stick to Football podcast, Neville said: “They [Arsenal fans] use language like corruption, which means they think he's getting paid and bought off – which is obviously not the case.”

The former Manchester United man – regarded as one of the best right-backs in Premier League history – suggested that referees have always been subject to scrutiny. However, given the era, he did claim that running to social media to blame Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) was never on the agenda.

“The difference is now with social media, when we were playing back in the day and doing similar things with referees, we weren't inflaming what would be a cause of corruption on social media. Now you have a sway of Arsenal's anger, which comes from the players and from Mikel Arteta, and prominent fans.

You now have a social media wave now which goes towards [allegations of] corruption and cheating. In our day, we couldn't have that much influence – everyone was at home without a phone, and didn't have Twitter." the 49-year-old concluded.

When asked about Neville’s comments regarding the behaviour of Arteta – and that of his players – and how they can ‘fan the flames’ online, especially in today’s day and age when social media is, if not already, becoming the rage, he replied:

You know that I never comment about other opinions.

Elsewhere, when asked whether he was satisfied that Arsenal – who, at the time of writing, are second in the Premier League – are being refereed in the same way as every other team, Arteta replied: “For sure, and we all have to respect that.”

“But that doesn’t mean that we don’t have to defend our position or give our views in a respectful way, which is what we do, through the right channels, and the right communication with the PGMOL or someone individual or the Premier League and that will continue to go on," he continued.

“A lot of times that communication has been there to give very positive feedback and about things that we can change to make it better and that has happened. It is always very constructive what we are trying to achieve here.”