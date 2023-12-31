Highlights Arsenal's performance against Fulham was unacceptable, according to Mikel Arteta.

The loss to the Cottagers was a second successive defeat for the title challengers.

Arsenal's next matches against Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be crucial as they look to bounce back from their recent form.

Arsenal fell to back-to-back defeats in the Premier League with a 2-1 loss at Craven Cottage against Fulham. Mikel Arteta was unhappy with the performance of his side as the Gunners ended 2023 in fourth place in the league table.

Having taken the lead through Bakayo Saka, the game got away from the visitors as Raul Jimenez capitalised to score the equaliser after a flowing Fulham counter-attack before the end of the first-half. The home side grew in confidence as Arsenal failed to dominate the game as they have become accustomed to doing in recent times.

Some sloppy passing was later punished as the away team surrendered possession once again, and their opponents made them pay from the resulting corner kick. A scramble in the penalty area saw the ball drop to the feet of Bobby Decordova-Reid, and the Jamaican fired into the net past a helpless David Raya.

The hosts were able to hold on with a battling performance, and this was nothing less than the Cottagers had deserved on the day. One man that agreed this was the case was the Arsenal manager.

Mikel Arteta unhappy with Arsenal's performance against Fulham

The Gunners have taken just four points from the last 15 on offer

During his post-match interview with Sky Sports, the Spaniard was very frank in his assessment of his side's showing in the match as he said: "We weren't good enough, simple as that. " Arteta was quick to point out that his side lost the previous fixture against West Ham despite being the better side, but also acknowledged this was not the same against Fulham: "We lost a game three days ago [against West Ham] that we fully deserved to win because we were so good, but today we were nowhere near the level."

There was an admission that the north London side rightfully dropped points as Arteta continued to say: "It's a really sad day because we didn't deserve to win the game." It will be hard for Arsenal fans to argue with their manager as Marco Silva's team fought resiliently for the result.

The most damning part of the Spanish boss' interview came when he claimed no other performance this season had been as bad as this.

That was our worst performance of the season

There is likely to be a response in the coming games as the players and manager look to rectify their underwhelming form over the festive period. But what comes next for the Gunners?

Arsenal's big month ahead

FA Cup and Premier League fixtures loom

Liverpool head to the Emirates for an FA Cup clash on January 7, in Arsenal's first match of 2024. It is a huge tie involving two of the favourites in the Premier League title race and while a win for either side will have no bearing on where the prestigious trophy ends up, there is plenty to be said for the bragging rights and mental edge that comes with defeating a rival in any setting.

The next opponents to visit the Gunners will be Crystal Palace, and while Arteta's men will be overwhelming favourites to get back to winning ways in the league, Roy Hodgson's side recently bloodied the nose of Manchester City in a 2-2 draw. There are no easy games on the horizon for the north London club but their boss will be demanding raised performance levels.