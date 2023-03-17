Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been linked with a move away, and losing him would be a 'major blow', says journalist Pete O'Rourke, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The 40-year-old has completely transformed Arsenal this season and losing the Spaniard would be devastating for the supporters at the Emirates.

Arsenal news - Mikel Arteta

It wasn't always plain sailing for Arteta, who earns £160k-a-week, during his time at Arsenal. A report from The Telegraph back in 2021 claimed that Arteta had five games to save his job after a poor start to the 2021/2022 season.

Thankfully for Arsenal fans, the board opted to stick with Arteta and they're now reaping the rewards.

Reports in Spain recently reported that Barcelona were considering appointing Arteta as a replacement for Xavi Hernandez earlier in the season.

Despite seemingly enjoying his time at Arsenal, managing one of the biggest clubs in his home country could be a tempting prospect for the Arsenal boss.

Arteta was recently asked about his future at the Gunners amid the reported interest in his services. In response, he said: "What I can tell is that I’m fully focused on what I’m doing here and extremely proud and grateful to do what I’m doing in this football club. That’s it."

What has O'Rourke said about Arteta?

O'Rourke is likely to be echoing the thoughts of every Arsenal fan when he says that it would be a huge blow for the London club if they were to lose their manager.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It'd be a massive blow to lose him but it's no surprise to see Arteta attracting interest from other clubs.

"There was talk of Barcelona not long ago - I would take it as a compliment for the work that he's doing.

"I don't think there's any real fear for Arsenal fans to think Arteta might leave the club right now. He's in this project."

How impressive has Arteta been at Arsenal?

Arteta has completely changed the culture at Arsenal and is now looking to develop young players rather than spending hundreds of millions on every position.

Arsenal have used 25 players in the Premier League this season with an average age of 24.3, the youngest in the whole of England's top division, as per Transfermarkt.

To have the youngest squad in the league at the top of the table ahead of Manchester City is a seriously impressive achievement from Arteta.

The Gunners have averaged 2.44 points per game in the Premier League this campaign, with Arteta averaging 1.94 since joining the club, showing the vast improvement the 40-year-old has made this season.