Competition for places in the Arsenal line-up is naturally rather high right now, but if Gabriel Jesus wants to win back his spot in the starting XI, he only has to listen to what Mikel Arteta has demanded from the striker in his recent press conference.

Over the last two seasons, and the early stages of the new Premier League campaign, Arsenal have established themselves as genuine title contenders. They pushed Manchester City all the way last year, and while they may have fallen at the final hurdle, the Gunners are getting better and better each year. That's good news for the fans and for the club in general, but it does mean players like Jesus are starting to fall by the wayside.

The Brazilian striker is yet to score this season, and his only 90-minute outing came in the Carabao Cup win against Bolton Wanderers a month ago. But, Arteta has set Jesus a very clear target as he looks to break back into the Spaniard's plans.

Gabriel Jesus Needs to Earn His Place

Mikel Arteta sends clear message

With Arteta currently clearly preferring Kai Havertz in more of a false 9 role for Arsenal, Jesus has found his path to the first-team blocked somewhat.

But, in his latest press conference (via Football.London), Arteta sent a very direct message to Jesus about how he can win back his place in the team, saying:

"He was flying in pre-season and unfortunately he got that injury straight away that affected him for a few weeks. He put again a lot of work into it to come back and now he needs to get the rhythm. "He's playing a few games, he's started two games in a row... he's there. Now he needs to earn the right to play more. He's got our full support, he's a player that can play in various positions and he's a really important player for us."

On the Bench Again

Jesus has to settle for subs role once more

Arsenal take on Bournemouth this evening in the Premier League, looking to maintain their challenge at the top of the table. A win would take the Gunners to the summit of the league, for tonight at least.

Gabriel Jesus 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 8 Minutes played 245 xG 0.5 Shots on target per 90 0.37 Shot creating actions per 90 2.32 Goal creating actions per 90 0.58

However, Jesus will have to settle for a bit-part role once more, at the very best. The 27-year-old has been named on the substitutes' bench again by Arteta, who opts for a front three of Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard, and Havertz as usual.

It remains to be seen whether Jesus can get more minutes under his belt tonight and make an impact from the bench, but clearly he has not earned that starting place just yet.

Statistics via FBRef - as of 19/10/24