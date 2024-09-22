Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard was sent off against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, and Mikel Arteta has now reacted to the decision.

The Gunners almost secured an impressive 2-1 victory over Pep Guardiola's side despite playing the majority of the game with 10 men, but John Stones scored a last-minute equaliser to rescue a point. Trossard's early red card made it difficult for Arsenal, but with Arteta's side already a goal to the good, they sat deep and defended superbly.

They were unable to hold on, but it was a valiant effort from the north London outfit. Arteta's men stuck 10 men behind the ball for the majority of the second half, and there's no doubt the red card changed the game.

Arteta Gives Reaction to Trossard Red

He was given a second yellow

Arteta has now reacted to Michael Oliver's decision to award a second yellow card to Trossard in the first half...

"They do not deserve my comment."

Arteta also added that it's 'obvious', meaning it isn't necessary to make a comment...

"It’s that obvious that it’s not necessary to comment on it. It's happened twice now. I’m expecting 100 games to be nine vs 10 this season if that’s the case."

Trossard plunged into the back of Bernardo Silva in the middle of the park, despite being on a booking already. There's an argument to suggest that the foul from the Belgian international was enough for Oliver to produce a second yellow, and then Trossard proceeded to kick the ball away. Oliver quickly produced a second yellow card, sparking fury among the Arsenal players and staff.

The Premier League confirmed during the game that the red card was as a result of Trossard delaying the restart, rather than the foul on Silva. Regardless of whether Oliver made the correct decision or not, Trossard has to be criticised for giving him a decision to make in the first place.

Declan Rice was sent off a few weeks ago against Brighton & Hove Albion for kicking the ball away, so Trossard should have known better than to commit the same offence. Arsenal supporters will understandably be frustrated due to losing one of their players in such an important game, but they should be equally disappointed by Trossard's actions.

Walcott Gives Worrying Bukayo Saka Verdict

He's not influencing games like he used to

Ahead of Arsenal v Man City, former winger Theo Walcott gave an honest verdict on Bukayo Saka, who was substituted at half-time at the Etihad Stadium. The England international has scored just once in the Premier League so far this season, although he has provided four assists.

Walcott claims that Saka isn't influencing games like he used to, suggesting there is a lot of frustration with Arsenal's wingers at the moment. The former Southampton man added that Saka is being deployed too defensively under Arteta in this current Arsenal system. It might be a slightly harsh view from Walcott, but he's a former player who has flourished on the wing for Arsenal before.