Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a 'massive fan' of Newcastle's Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international was crucial for Eddie Howe's side this season, scoring 21 league goals.

Arsenal are looking to replace Thomas Partey, who is expected to leave this summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a ‘massive fan’ of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, Arsenal insider TNATS suggests.

The Gunners are in the market for a centre-forward this summer, and the Sweden international is among the possible targets.

Isak has enjoyed a successful season for Newcastle, scoring 25 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.

After struggling with injuries in his debut year at St. James' Park, the Swede, has managed to avoid serious fitness issues this season and helped Newcastle bounce back after a tough start to the campaign.

Eddie Howe’s side lost only twice in their last 10 Premier League matches and climbed up to seventh in the Premier League.

Ahead of the new season, Newcastle face a key transfer window. The club will have to manoeuvre around Financial Fair Play regulations and could be forced to sell their stars.

Newcastle ‘Don’t Want’ to Lose Isak

Arsenal insider TNATS suggests that if Arteta were to sign one player, it would be Newcastle’s Isak - who Magpies legend Alan Shearer says can be an "absolute nightmare" for defenders. Reportedly, Arsenal's manager is also a big fan of the Sweden international.

Speaking on Charles Watts’ show, TNATS said:

“Arteta is a massive, massive fan. He’s one that Arteta, if he could only sign one player, it would be Isak. He loves him, but Newcastle don’t want to lose him.”

Isak was Newcastle’s top scorer this season, while back-up forward Callum Wilson added nine goals. The Swede signed for the Magpies less than 24 months ago from Real Sociedad and has played a breakthrough season this year.

Alexander Isak Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 30 21 2 Champions League 5 1 0 FA Cup 4 2 0 EFL Cup 1 1 0

A proven Premier League goalscorer, Isak would be a big loss for the club if Newcastle were to sell him before the new campaign.

For Arsenal, Isak’s acquisition would mean more goals up front after a lacklustre season from two centre-forwards, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

While Jesus is expected to stay and provide backup off the bench, Nketiah is likely to leave this summer, along with six other stars, including Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith-Rowe.

Reportedly, Arsenal will be looking to raise funds for transfers in the upcoming window as they aim to close the gap to Premier League champions Man City.

Thomas Partey Set to Leave Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed that Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to leave the club this summer as the Gunners already have several players lined up to replace the Ghanaian international.

The midfielder has struggled with injuries this season and only made 14 Premier League appearances. With only a year left on his contract, Partey has been linked with a move to Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Italy.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Partey. Reportedly, Arsenal have made an opening bid for the Spaniard, who is one of Arteta’s top targets in the upcoming transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-05-24.