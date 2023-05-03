Arsenal bounced back from their four-game winless run in the Premier League with a resounding 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Martin Odegaard scored twice, while Gabriel Jesus also found the back of the net as the Gunners ran rampant in the first half at the Emirates.

While Noni Madueke restored the faintest bit of pride in the second half, Mikel Arteta's side still coasted to victory and put the pressure back on Manchester City.

However, it is still the Citizens who are the firm favourites to win the league title this year after thrashing the Gunners at the Etihad last week.

Arteta was asked about the defeat on Sky Sports prior to the game against Chelsea and his response had the punditry team of Patrick Vieira, Cesc Fabregas and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink cracking up.

Arteta's 'better manager' response to Man City defeat

After Vieira questioned the Spaniard on what Arsenal were 'missing' against City, Arteta responded: "Probably a better manager."

It prompted laughter from all those on the panel and Arteta himself even offered a smile.

The fact that Arteta can now joke about the defeat suggests that he's now put it out of his mind.

But it also emphasises his admiration and respect for his former mentor Pep Guardiola, who outclassed him on the night.

"They were exceptional," he added. "They raised their level to a level we could not reach on the day."

VIDEO: Arteta's honest assessment of Arsenal's defeat to Man City

Can Arsenal still win the Premier League?

There's no denying that Arsenal are the underdogs when it comes to the Premier League title race now.

But their victory over Chelsea suggests that they have not given up hope just yet.

Indeed, their victory over the Blues has lifted them back up to the top of the table for now – two points clear of City.

However, Guardiola's team do still have two games in hand on the Gunners and would need to drop points in at least two of their remaining six matches for Arsenal to stand any chance.

They start with a game against relegation-threatened West Ham at the Etihad on May 3.

After that, they face matches against Leeds, Everton, Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have Newcastle away up next, followed by games against Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Wolves.