Key Takeaways Arsenal star Leonadro Trossard has been subject of a transfer bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

The Gunners have turned it down, but that doesn't mean the Saudi team won't come back in with a bigger offer.

Mikel Arteta has a huge decision to make on his team's key winger.

After a fine start to the new Premier League season, Arsenal hit a bump in the road against Brighton. They were unable to make it three wins from three, dropping points in a 1-1 draw.

Making the result all the harder to swallow, Declan Rice was handed a controversial red card against the Seagulls, picking up a second yellow early on in the second half. He will now miss the north London derby due to suspension, and another recent update has further threatened to destabilise the Gunners ahead of that trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Per trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Leandro Trossard is attracting interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, who have submitted a €35m (£30m) offer to secure his signature. This initial bid may have been rejected but it doesn't mean the Saudi interest is over. Manager Mikel Arteta has a huge decision to make on the Belgian's future, and it could define the club's season.

Arsenal Must Not Sell Trossard

He is the club's best left-winger right now

Already in the early throwings of the new campaign, Trossard – who makes £90k-p/w in north London – has proven his worth to the team. Away at Aston Villa, he came off the bench to open the scoring in a 2-0 win. He was also invaluable for the team last term in the title run-in, scoring nine league goals in the final 18 games of the 2023/24 season as Arsenal fell just two points why from winning the division.

It's not just his fine form that makes the 29-year-old so important, however, but also the worrying performances of fellow left-winger Gabriel Martinelli should also be taken into consideration. The Brazilian is undoubtedly a fine player but has been going through a rough patch for some time now.

The younger winger started the first two games of the season but failed to impress and after a poor outing vs Aston Villa consequently lost his place in the team to Trossard ahead of the Brighton draw. Martinelli came off the bench vs the Seagulls meaning he has now featured in 13 consecutive Premier League matches (across current and last season) without registering a goal or an assist.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martinelli's last goal for Arsenal came against Sheffield United in March 2024.

Without the form of Trossard – who has 19 goals and 12 assists in 71 games (33 as a substitute) for the club – it's hard to imagine Arsenal would have been able to sustain their title-challenging form over the past few seasons. And while some may still have doubts about his ability to be a regular starter, he will be needed as a key member of the squad this season regardless.

2023-2024 Arsenal: Premier League Stats Trossard Martinelli Minutes 1,649 2,019 Goals 12 6 Assists 1 4 xG (per 90) 0.43 0.30 xA (per 90) 0.15 0.27

Depth in Attack a Big Issue for Arsenal

Versatile Trossard offer options out wide and down the middle

With the transfer window now closed, depth is beginning to look like a potential major worry for Arsenal going forward. Attack-minded players such as Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Reece Nelson and Fabio Vieira all departed.

To help fill the void of those exiting stars, Raheem Sterling arrived. Mikel Merino also came in, which should allow Kai Havertz to spend the campaign primarily as a striker, as opposed to playing in midfield.

However, the club already look light up top. With Merino injured, and Rice suspended, Arteta may well have to play Havertz in midfield in the club's next Premier League game – that north London derby away at Tottenham, no less. But this would have major repercussions in attack.

Without the German leading the line, Gabriel Jesus would be the obvious shout but the Brazilian has missed the last two games through injury and it remains to be seen what state he will be in after the international break. Sterling will provide depth and cover on both flanks but he will require some time to settle in and with Man City to come after Spurs, he might not be thrown in just yet.

This is the beauty of Trossard, not only has he been Arsenal's best left winger for some time now, he can also cover the centre-forward position. He played that role seven times in total last term, managing four goals and one assist in that period. In an ideal world, he won't have to play down the middle often but over the course of the season, should Havertz and Jesus not be available, he is a more than capable deputy.

If Arsenal are going to win the Premier League, they are going to need their best players to stay fit. With Jesus out, they already look alarmingly short of depth in attack. Indeed, not including 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri who is more of a midfielder, Martinelli was the only attacker on the bench vs Brighton, with Sterling not yet in the squad.

If Trossard was to leave now, Arsenal would not be able to sign a replacement as the market is now closed, further adding to the depth concerns. But as proven by his blistering form during the run-in last term, Trossard is more than just a rotational option and deserves to be recognized as such. Arteta must prove his faith in the Belgian by firmly rejecting any more Saudi offers. If not, the club may as well give up on their title ambitions now.

Stats via FBREF.