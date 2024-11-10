Key Takeaways Arsenal drew 1-1 away from home against Chelsea, with Pedro Neto's goal cancelling out Gabriel Martinelli's opener.

Mikel Merino made a significant impact off the bench against Chelsea, showcasing defensive solidity and energy.

Mikel Arteta should look to start Merino moving forward, with Arsenal's midfield looking much more balanced with him on the pitch.

Arsenal have had their fair share of enjoyment in matches against Chelsea in recent years, but did not add another victory to their record against the Blues on Sunday night. The spoils were shared between both teams after the London derby ended in a 1-1 draw.

Although the hosts looked bright at points, it was the away side that would ultimately break the deadlock, as Gabriel Martinelli beat Robert Sanchez at his near post to open the scoring - something which fans have become irate about following the final whistle.

Chelsea found a way back into the game through Pedro Neto, who beat David Raya from range with an excellent strike. However, questions will be asked about why the winger was given so much space in midfield to even fashion a chance.

Related Kaya Kaynak Blown Away by 'Superb' 8/10 Arsenal Star v Chelsea Martin Odegaard marked his return to the pitch for Arsenal in style with an assist and an impressive overall display.

Mikel Arteta, unhappy with what he'd just seen from his tiring side, elected to throw summer signing Mikel Merino into the game shortly after. Coming on to replace Declan Rice, he only had 19 minutes of normal time to affect proceedings, but he gave his manager something to mull over during the upcoming international break.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games against 'Big Six' opponents since the start of the 2023/24 season.

Merino's Performance Against Chelsea

Spaniard put in an excellent cameo

Merino was signed to offer defensive solidity in the engine room, but had missed the start of the 2024/25 season because of an injury. Although he has featured more regularly for Arsenal in October, he has only played 90 minutes for his new club once, in their 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Having been withdrawn at half-time against Inter in their Champions League defeat, the former Real Sociedad midfielder was named on the bench against Chelsea, coming on in the 71st minute. And he showed exactly why he's so highly rated by the coaching staff in north London, making two key defensive actions, while also being neat with his passing.

Yet he also managed to show glimpses of what he could offer going forward too. Shortly after going behind, the Spaniard had a wonderful chance to restore Arsenal's lead, but he could not direct Bukayo Saka's cross into the back of the net.

His runs from deep continued to cause Chelsea issues, as he injected some energy into an exhausted Arsenal side. Also winning four of his five duels, he showed a willingness to do the dirty work off the ball, something which might have stopped Neto from scoring had he been brought on earlier.

Merino Must Regularly Start Moving Forward

Together with Rice and Odegaard, he could get Arsenal back in the title race

Close

Awarded a 7/10 rating for the impact he made, there was no denying that Arsenal looked a much more dominant side when Merino entered the fray at Stamford Bridge. Although Martin Odegaard's return to the fold added creativity to an engine room which has been starved of ideas lately, his teammate can also take credit for adding much needed dynamism.

Although club football will now take a break for international matches, the 28-year-old did a lot to bolster his case that he should be a nailed on starter in the Gunners' midfield. That, though, means that someone operating in the pivot on Sunday must make way for the Spaniard, with Odegaard guaranteed to start should he be fit.

While Rice was withdrawn for Merino against Chelsea, having come into the game nursing an injury, it will likely be Thomas Partey who makes way should Arteta decide to make an alteration to his midfield line-up. The former's price tag and ability when operating at his highest level means he should rarely be dropped over the course of the season, especially as he's regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Rice, Merino, Odegaard - on paper, that is arguably the best midfield trio in the league. Arsenal may find themselves 10 points behind league leaders Liverpool, but if Merino can start frequently and build on the impressive cameo he had against Chelsea, then he could propel them back into the title picture following the international break.