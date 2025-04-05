Summary Arsenal lost more ground to Liverpool in their already slim title aspirations with a draw against Everton.

Myles Lewis-Skelly conceded the penalty that gave Everton a way back into the contest.

Fans suggest Lewis-Skelly is more suited for a midfield role than left-back.

As if Arsenal's hopes of usurping Liverpool and taking the 2024/25 Premier League crown weren't slim enough, their 1-1 draw with Everton on Saturday afternoon may as well have finished with the Gunners waving a white flag and surrendering the title to the Anfield outfit. Leandro Trossard opened the scoring at Goodison Park, but a penalty at the beginning of the second half from Iliman Ndiaye ensured the points were split on Merseyside.

The Toffees won what appeared to be an incredibly soft spot-kick when Jack Harrison was bundled over by youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly. Replays showed that the tussle was engaged by both men, and the contact that ultimately sent the Everton winger down inside the area didn't appear to be sufficient to warrant Lewis-Skelly being penalised.

It is not the first time the teenager has fallen foul of a controversial decision this term, having previously been sent off for preventing a counter-attack against Wolves. And while it may be harsh to be overly critical of him in this scenario, the fact that he is becoming a repeat offender of game-changing decisions may be enough for Mikel Arteta to think twice about where he is currently using him.

Related Arsenal Fans Demand Mikel Arteta Upgrade Star After Everton Draw Supporters of the Gunners believe that Mikel Arteta's side need midfield reinforcements following their 1-1 draw with Everton in the Premier League.

Arteta Must Consider Moving Lewis-Skelly Away From Left-Back

The youngster is more suited to playing further up the pitch

Since breaking into the first team, Lewis-Skelly has found himself a home as a makeshift left-back. It is eerily reminiscent of how Bukayo Saka first made waves in the Arsenal side, but after long being ignored, the starboy's attacking prowess proved too great to overlook, and now he finds himself as the first-choice right-winger.

While Lewis-Skelly has impressed in that position to the point where he was handed his full England debut last month, Arteta has to start thinking about where else he can fit into the fold.

By all accounts, Lewis-Skelly has an incredible attitude and is a beloved figure within both the Arsenal and Three Lions camp. His talent and potential are undeniable, and he deserves a role at Emirates. However, forcing him to continue as a makeshift left-back could end up being detrimental for both the club and the player. Lewis-Skelly grew up as a midfielder, playing a more central role in the youth teams while being drafted in to play on the left from time to time.

For as harsh as the decision to award a penalty for his challenge on Harrison was, or the red card at Molineux, they are signs that at times, Lewis-Skelly can be rash and hasty defensively, and it can prove costly. He has already been sent off twice in his young professional career — the other coming in the 1-0 defeat to West Ham. His rash decision-making as part of the back four is being highlighted.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lewis-Skelly wins an average of 1.3 tackles per game and has conceded 0.5 fouls in the Premier League.

What is interesting is that one of the missing pieces Arteta seems to be looking for, apart from the obvious need for a goalscorer, is a midfielder to partner alongside Declan Rice. It is to the extent that it looks likely the solution is going to be Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi. However, Lewis-Skelly could also fit that bill, and with an experienced leader like Rice alongside him, maybe his mistakes will slowly become fewer and further between as he continues to show his strengths, driving with the ball in central areas while acting as an extra attacking threat when the Gunners look to infiltrate the opposition penalty area.

One thing is for sure: his clumsiness is becoming costly, and even Arsenal fans are calling for Arteta to take him out of the back four.