Mikel Arteta has opened up on his thoughts about the FA hiring Thomas Tuchel as England manager, as opposed to an English coach.

Earning praise from journalists James Benge and Harry Symeou, the Arsenal boss explained that while he understood the disappointment from some, the nation should be proud that foreigners feel comfortable enough to want to come and take such a high-profile job.

Plenty of people have issued their doubts as Tuchel becomes just the third non-English men's team manager after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello to take on the role. Former Three Lions boss Sam Allardyce, for instance, slammed the appointment and named four men who would be more suited for the position in his eyes.

Arteta, however, noted that as a Spaniard living in England, he feels very close to the country and this should be a source of pride for Brits.

Arteta Offers Thoughts on Tuchel's Appointment

"Many people would do anything to be the England manager"

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Arsenal's away trip to Bournemouth, Arteta said on the Tuchel matter: "I understand the opinions and the feelings. But that’s the responsibility for the FA to say the first filter is only English managers or the filter is for any manager from any country and we select the best for the moment that we’re in right now.

"I understand that it can feel sad for some people not to have an English manager. History tells you how important this could be as well.

"I think I would take a lot of pride as well at how many people would do anything to be the England manager. That’s related to how we’re treated in this country as foreigners. How much we love the passion, the respect, the history and the way that things are done in this country. "I can say personally that you can feel so related to where you are [England], even when you are not from here. And I think that's a huge thing, very few countries can say that."

Arteta's words have been praised by fans and pundits alike. CBS Sports Football Correspondent James Benge wrote on X: "Mikel Arteta just made one of the most compelling arguments you'll see for considering international managers based on more than where they were born."

He added: "Something in this worthy of consideration beyond football. You don’t have to be born in England to understand, embrace and enhance the values this country ought to aspire to. Inverse is true. All sorts of grifters out there claiming to embody Englishness."

Journalist Harry Symeou felt similarly, adding: "Mikel Arteta nailing it as per usual!" While fans also chimed in with: "He says the right thing always"; "Such a brilliant answer"; and another added: "It gave me Wenger vibes".

Arteta Asked if he would Manage England

Wanted to switch allegiances to Three Lions as a player

Per the Daily Mail, he was also asked if he would be open to managing England in the future. To which, Arteta replied: "I look English! I've been here so long. I’ll tell you right now, the feeling I have for me this is like home. I've been here for 22 years.

"I have that feeling towards it (this country) because I always feel respected, welcomed and inspired by this country and the history of football and how you get treated daily. I think that’s something you should be really proud of as a country."

Arteta never won a senior international cap for Spain and actually switched allegiances to England in 2010 during the Capello era. He was keen on the move but nothing ever came to pass, reflecting on this, he noted: "I was actually talking to [sporting director] Edu about that at lunch. Yeah, I would have done it.

"I feel very proud about it. I was very realistic, looking at the players Spain had at the time, and how big a challenge I had. You need to know your level, that is very important. Look in the mirror. At the end it didn’t happen. But it was good, at least to think about it. If you cannot do it, you cannot do it. I wasn’t prepared to fight against the world."