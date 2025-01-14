Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has passionately defended Kai Havertz amid recent criticism and online abuse. It's been a difficult period for the club and one man suffering at the heart of that has been the 25-year-old.

The German has been guilty of missing key chances in back-to-back defeats to Newcastle and then Manchester United. As such, the Gunners have been knocked out of the FA Cup and are on the verge of a League Cup exit too, losing the first leg 2-0 at home to the Magpies.

Disappointed fans have turned to Havertz as a scapegoat but the abuse sent his way has been disgraceful. The club have been forced to undergo an investigation after violent threats were made the the 25-year-old's wife after he missed a penalty in the shoot-out defeat to Man United.

Posting on her Instagram story, Sophia Havertz shared screenshots of the threatening messages sent to her social media account, which included a death threat to their unborn baby. Domino's Pizza has also come under scrutiny after posting a mocking tweet aimed at the Arsenal star. The north London club are now consulting with a third-party investigator that specialises in identifying online abusers.

Amid the fallout, Arteta has spoken to the press about how people within football can accept a certain amount of criticism but this has overstepped the line. He said:

“It's incredible honestly. We have to really do something about it, because accepting that – and hiding this [abuse] – I think has terrible consequences. It's something we really have to eradicate from the game because it's so cynical, it is so dependent on the result of an action.”

He added:

"That is a really serious matter. It affects him, it affects me, and it affects everybody in the industry. And we can accept it and say it's a part of our job, but there are certain limits and the line has to be drawn."

He went on to remind people that Havertz scored the winner, the only goal of the game, in the Premier League against Ipwshich as recently as 27 December, and all the fans were signing his name at full time.

Arsenal next take on Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (15 January) and will almost certainly be reliant on Havertz with Gabriel Jesus expected to be injured for some time, joining Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri on the sidelines.