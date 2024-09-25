Mikel Arteta has ranked Lionel Messi as the greatest player in football history. The Arsenal manager was asked to choose between the Argentine, as well as Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo and didn't hesitate with his answer.

The GOAT debate has raged on for years now, with the rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo defining a generation of football fan arguments. Before that, Maradona was compared with Brazilian icon Pele. To this day, people still have their own preferences and that will never change.

But in the modern age, the general consensus is that Inter Miami star Messi really is the greatest footballer of all time and Arteta is another respected figure to feel that way.

Arteta Names Messi as the Greatest

"The best player of all time"

The Arsenal boss was speaking to Sky Sports when he was asked: "Who is your favourite footballer to watch?" He was certain with his answer, saying:

"It's always been Messi. I cannot deny it. For me and my three sons, it's exactly the same. Something that we have been really lucky to have the opportunity for that many years to experience, in my opinion, the best player of all time."

The presenter then asked if he thinks he really is the greatest, better than Maradona and Ronaldo. Arteta did not hesitate, saying:

"For me, he has to be. Because the comparison of how much I watch of Messi and the others, the difference is huge. So for me, it has to be him."

Related Sergio Ramos Named His GOAT After Playing With Ronaldo and Messi Sergio Ramos made his decision on the GOAT debate after playing with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arteta and Messi Both Came Through La Masia

Arsenal boss never played for Barcelona though

Arteta was born in 1982, so would have been a kid during Maradona's best years, and he, of course, would have been able to watch Ronaldo throughout his career, so it's quite telling that he has chosen to watch Messi more often than any other player.

The former Everton midfielder has a connection to Messi as well, with both players coming through the fabled La Masia academy – although the Arsenal man never played a senior game for the Catalan outfit. The Argentine, on the other hand, played 778 times for Barca.

In that time, La Pulga scored 672 goals for the club he joined as a 13-year-old, while also winning 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League, as well as countless other club and individual honours.

Barcelona's Top 5 Goal Scorers Players Goals Games Years Lionel Messi 672 778 2004-2021 Cesar Rodriguez 232 351 1942-1955 Luis Suarez 198 283 2014-2020 Laszlo Kubasla 194 281 1950-1961 Josep Samitier 184 360 1919-1932

As mentioned earlier, many feel that his former Real Madrid rival Ronaldo, as well as fellow Argentine icon Maradona, were equal to or better than Messi. However, ever since the 37-year-old won the World Cup in 2022, it's been harder for his doubters to argue against his GOAT status.

For example, 26 stars who played alongside both Messi and Ronaldo have given their opinion on who was better. The votes were overwhelmingly in favour of the Inter Miami ace, with 10 players selecting him, compared to only five selecting the Portuguese icon, and 11 not being able to decide.

While Arteta never played a competitive game for Barcelona, having left the Spanish club in 2002, two years after Messi (who is five years younger) arrived, their paths may have crossed as academy prospects. Even without the privilege of playing a senior match alongside the living legend, the Arsenal boss didn't need to think twice when naming him as the greatest footballer to ever grace the sport.

Stats via Goal.