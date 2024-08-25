Mikel Arteta has got the good times rolling at Arsenal once again with the Gunners challenging for the Premier League title for the past two seasons - and his spell in north London could be set to continue, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that the Spaniard is poised to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium after a strong two years at the helm.

Arteta had never taken a full managerial job before, having been Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City - but the Spaniard was thrust into the deep end and it has handsomely paid off. The Gunners took City to the final day in the Premier League title race last season and after a strong start in the current campaign, the club are keen to tie the boss down to a new deal with a contract agreement on the horizon.

Sources: Arteta Set to Sign New Deal

The Gunners boss has brought a real mojo back to the Emirates

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Arsenal's biggest signing of the transfer window is yet to come - with Arteta's deal set to be their key addition ahead of another expectant season.

Their campaign has already started with two wins from two games in the Premier League against decent sides in Wolves and Aston Villa - the latter being increasingly impressive with the Villans having qualified for the Champions League last season - and that is the latest evidence that the Gunners are on the up.

Arsenal's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 28 =1st Losses 5 3rd Goals scored 91 2nd Goals conceded 29 1st xG 84.51 3rd

Sources say that there is 'no way' Arsenal will even risk losing the Spaniard, who is currently on terms worth £9million-per-year and has already been linked with Barcelona, but it is inevitable that he will become one of the most sought-after bosses in the world with other big clubs keeping an eye on him for when they are in need of a manager.

However, Arteta is completely motivated by the challenge that lays ahead of him at the Emirates Stadium, and he knows that he has unfinished business at the club until they start to win major honours again, with the Spaniard only having lifted the FA Cup once in his Gunners tenure so far. The former Everton midfielder is being careful not to say much in the public eye so far, but he has been satisfied with the amount of money given to him to spend in the transfer window - and he has been reassured that the club are working on getting him a new striker to work with before the transfer window slams shut on Friday.

Sources have been wary of estimating a date on when Arteta would sign a new deal, though there are promising noises that a new contract is not going to be far off as the Gunners aim to end their 21-year wait for a Premier League title.

Arteta is Arsenal's Ideal Match

There aren't many managers who could have achieved what he has

Arteta has taken Arsenal to their best back-to-back league finishes since they last won the Premier League under Arsene Wenger, and it's clear to see that he is loved by all in north London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Arteta has won 139 of the 234 games he has managed at Arsenal.

The former Rangers man was a huge punt by the Arsenal board when he was brought to the helm back in December 2019, and it has paid off handsomely even if they did start slowly with eighth-placed finishes under his guidance.

If he can continue his positive trajectory as Arsenal boss, it could be only a matter of time until trophies start to flood in at the Emirates Stadium.