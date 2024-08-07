Highlights Mikel Arteta is ‘pushing’ for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino's arrival.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is ‘pushing’ for the arrival of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are edging closer to a deal for the Euro 2024 winner and nearing their third signing of the summer after the arrivals of David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori.

According to Romano, Arteta has been ‘very influential’ over Arsenal’s summer business so far, with both Calafiori and Merino’s signings highly favoured by the Spanish tactician.

Arsenal and Real Sociedad are now in ongoing discussions over a deal for Merino, with payment terms and the structure of add-ons still pending clarification.

Romano suggests Merino is ‘very keen’ on a switch to North London after impressing for both club and country in recent seasons, emerging as a leading midfielder in La Liga.

The 28-year-old bounced back after a disappointing 12-month spell at Newcastle United and is now set for a Premier League return, with aims to finally end Arsenal’s title drought.

Merino ‘Very Keen’ on Arsenal Move

Pending agreement between clubs

Romano, speaking to GMS, suggested Merino would favour a switch to Arsenal this summer, after six seasons at Real Sociedad:

“He knows that Mikel Arteta is a big fan. Mikel Arteta has been very influential this summer for Arsenal. “He was pushing a lot to have Calafiori, now, similar with Merino, he is another player he would love to have at the club. “And so the player is keen, very keen on the move. Now it depends on the clubs when they can reach an agreement on the package and on the structure of the deal.”

Arteta, who has predominantly targeted younger players in previous transfer windows, is now keen on signing the experienced 28-year-old, already in his peak years.

Described as ‘complete’ by ex-academy team-mate Miguel Flano, Merino made 242 appearances for Real Sociedad across six seasons, scoring 30 goals and registering 27 assists.

La Liga giants Barcelona have also kept tabs on the Spaniard for a prolonged period and, according to Mundo Deportivo, their new boss Hansi Flick and sporting director Xavi are both huge admirers of the holding midfielder.

Mikel Merino Real Sociedad Stats (2023/24 La Liga) Games 32 Goals/assists 5/3 Pass accuracy 76.2% Progressive passes per 90 5.91 Tackles per 90 2.79 Interceptions per 90 0.58

At Arsenal, Merino is likely being considered as a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey, whose contract with the Gunners runs out in less than 12 months.

In March, the Ghanaian midfielder came back from an injury-ridden first part of the season and made nine starts in the Premier League.

Southampton Eye Aaron Ramsdale Loan

Given ‘fresh hope’ of landing the 26-year-old

Southampton have been given fresh hope of landing goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal have not ruled out the possibility of loaning out their secondary shot-stopper before the transfer window shuts, according to GMS sources.

The 26-year-old saw limited playing time last season and faces a repeat of that in the upcoming campaign, following David Raya’s arrival on a permanent deal last month.

According to GMS sources, Southampton have maintained their interest in signing the England international on a temporary deal after Gavin Bazunu suffered a long-term injury last season and is only expected to return in 2025.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-08-24.