The Gunners, who currently sit one point at the top of the table, will be hoping the Cottagers can do them a favour on Saturday lunchtime.

The north London outfit are currently preparing for their crucial showdown with Manchester United on Sunday.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reacted to Fulham players flying kites in training ahead of their Saturday lunchtime Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Footage from Fulham's Motspur Park training ground earlier this week showed Brazilian trio Rodrigo Muniz, Andreas Pereira and Willian flying kites on a warm, early summer's afternoon.

The Gunners will be hoping for a favour from Fulham against Pep Guardiola's side, but Arsenal fans were left worried after the video did the rounds on social media, with some being left furious, claiming that the Cottagers were not taking their upcoming match against City seriously.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: If Arsenal win the 2023/24 Premier League, Arteta will break Jose Mourinho's record as the youngest manager to lift the title (42 years and 94 days old). Arteta will be 42 years and 54 days old on the final day of the season.

The north London outfit currently sit top of the table, one point ahead of City. That said, Guardiola's side can go above Arsenal with a win at Craven Cottage. Arteta's men aren't in action until Sunday as they travel to face Manchester United in a blockbuster showdown.

Arteta Reacts to Fulham Players Flying Kites in Training

Despite Gunners fans being left concerned by the video, Arteta has downplayed the importance of the footage and isn't concerned about Fulham's preparation for the visit of City.

The 42-year-old claimed at his recent pre-match press conference that his side have done similar activities in the past and has insisted that they can actually help inspire wins.

"The power of team bonding, nobody knows what it is but sometimes you get amazing results with it. I've been in teams that have struggled to win a game and go out for dinner or do an activity and start an unbelievable run. "So I'm very positive that that's going to happen to Fulham! We’ve done a few, we've done trips. David Moyes used to take us around the US and it was one of the best I’ve ever had in my life."

Arteta Will Not be Watching the Game

Arsenal boss be leading a training session instead

With City in action first, Guardiola has revealed his side has made a big change to training before the game. While many will be keeping a close eye on the match, Arteta has stated that he will be leading his squad in a training session as they prepare to take on United on Sunday.

"We’re going to be training. I don’t know if there is something we can control but I’m sure people will be connected to it. We are on the journey to try to catch them and be better than them, which is the aim and what we have to do," he said.

"It’s an inspiration to have this level of opposition and it makes you better if someone challenges you to go further and further. It’s literally a very clear situation that you have to focus and be determined to do what you have to do to be in the best possible position.

''That's very simple and clear, and that's what we are doing. My brain always takes me to the players lifting the Premier League, that's what my brain is doing at the moment. I just follow my brain and my gut and this is how I feel.

"This is the way that I want everybody to think and hopefully we can achieve it. We have to think that it’s going to work. We try to be better than our opponents and beat them. The final outcome is something else. At the moment it’s not in our control."