Highlights Arsenal boss Arteta wasnt unhappy with the heated clash between White and Zinchenko, praising their hunger for excellence.

Arteta encourages respectful arguments among players and sees it as a positive for team dynamics.

Despite the win, Arsenal is still two points behind Liverpool in the title race, with City close behind.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reacted to Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko’s post-match feud after their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, claiming that he ‘loved’ seeing the pair clash. To aid their title charge, it seemed as if the north Londoners were on their way to a routine 2-0 victory over Nuno Espirito Santo’s side thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka in the 64th and 72nd minute, respectively.

A brief lapse in concentration for the Gunners back line, however, saw Forest marksman Taiwo Awoniyi grab a goal - albeit a consolation - in the dying embers for the home side. Frustrated at not keeping a clean sheet against the Tricky Trees, both White and Zinchenko were embroiled in a heated exchange of words at the end of the fixture, with Declan Rice and set-piece coach Nicolas Jover having to separate them.

Arteta praises White and Zinchenko for 'demanding excellence'

Spaniard insists: ‘I love it’

What was said between the two full-backs is unknown, but having enjoyed 89 minutes of the game without conceding just to let one past the goalkeeper in the final minute would have been gut-wrenching – and tempers flared as a result. When asked about the incident during his post-match press conference, the Gunners chief, all while sporting a wry smile, claimed that he ‘loved’ it as it shows hunger and desire to demand the very best from each other.

"I love it. Because they demand more from eachother, and they are not happy with the way they concede that and they are trying to resolve it. It was a bit heated, but that means it is not enough playing the way we played, the result has to be bigger.”

A clip of Arteta consoling Zinchenko while trying to defuse the situation was posted by TNT Sports after the game and their broadcasting team, led by Laura Woods alongside Eni Aluko and Martin Keown, also got the chance to speak to Arteta about his two players enjoying a post-match squabble.

Referencing the footage, Woods asked whether there was much substance to it. Understanding that football can sometimes turn on the emotions of players, the former Everton midfielder suggested that he will encourage slight arguments within his roster. He believes that as long as it remains respectful, the fact that his players are ‘demanding excellence’ from one another is only a positive, especially given his side are involved in a hotly contested title race alongside the likes of Manchester City, Aston Villa and Liverpool.

“That's pushing each other and being not happy conceding and I have to encourage that and promote it in the right way and a respectful way. Sometimes, after the game, it's too emotional and heated, but I love that the players are pushing each other and demanding excellence."

Arsenal close in on table-topping Liverpool

Now two points adrift of the Reds

Finishing five points off the pace last time out would have left a bitter taste in their mouths and topping off the 2023/24 season with a Premier League crown will be high on their priority list. That said, another win under the belt means that Arteta’s hardened outfit are keeping themselves in the title race as things stand.

Arsenal statistics after 22 games - 21/22, 22/23, 23/24 Season 21/22 22/23 23/24 Position 5th 2nd 2nd Wins 12 16 14 Draws 3 3 4 Losses 7 3 4 GF/GA 34/25 47/21 44/21 Goal Difference 9 26 23 Points 39 51 46 All statistics per Premier League - (correct as of 31/01/24)

Saka and Jesus’ strikers were enough to sweep Forest to the side and to pick up three points, which means they edged slightly closer to the top spot but are still two points behind league leader Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s rampant Reds also have a game in hand on Arsenal against Chelsea. Third-placed City, three points behind the Gunners, have also got two games in hand with their next two fixtures against Burnley and Brentford.