Mikel Arteta has responded to Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial red card during Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers and admitted he is 'absolutely fuming' about the incident. The Gunners were made to work for it, but they picked up all three points against Vitor Pereira's side in a Premier League clash at Molineux Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A single goal from Riccardo Calafiori in the second half was all it took to get the win and it's ensured the Gunners have at least kept up with Liverpool at the top of the table who thrashed Ipswich Town 4-1 at the same time. It wasn't all positive for Arsenal, though, during the game, as youngster Lewis-Skelly was shown a straight red card shortly before half-time for what was deemed 'serious foul play' by the referee, Michael Oliver.

The defender cynically tripped Matt Doherty just outside of the Wolves' penalty area and will have been expecting a yellow card at the worst, but instead, he was dismissed. Many were shocked at the call and Alan Shearer described it as one of the worst he had ever seen. It didn't cost the Gunners in the end, with Wolves reduced to 10 men themselves later in the contest and Calafiori bagging them the win. That didn't make Arteta any happier about it, however.

The manager is not happy

While his side still got the victory, the dismissal of Lewis-Skelly could ultimately cost them down the line. As things stand, he is set to miss three domestic matches, which include a meeting with Manchester City in the league and the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Newcastle United. Speaking to the media after the win, Arteta was asked about the red card and, via quotes shared by Metro, he didn't hold back.

"It is that clear that I leave it to you guys. I am absolutely fuming, but I leave it with you. Because it is that obvious. I don’t think my words are going to help."

The Spaniard was then quizzed about whether his side was appeal against the ban and he was honest with his response. He said: "That’s for the club to decide what the best decision is. I think it’s that obvious, maybe we don’t even need to. Hopefully we don’t need to. If we have to there is a really good precident with what happened with Bruno [Fernandes] this season as well. Hopefully OK we were in a position we shouldn’t have been in but at least there is a position we should be in for the next few weeks and have a player who is allowed to do his job."

Arteta wasn't alone in his issues with the red card. Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett spoke out and criticised the decision shortly after Lewis-Skelly received his marching orders. He's emerged as an important figure in the Arsenal side this season and will be a big loss in some huge clashes if the ban isn't overturned.