Bukayo Saka came off in the second-half in the game at the Etihad, while Gabriel Martinelli made his return from injury.

Mikel Arteta has now shared an update on the latest team news involving the Gunners and his key attacking duo.

Mikel Arteta has issued an update on the condition of his Arsenal squad after they picked up an impressive 0-0 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon - with the return of Gabriel Martinelli being the main talking point.

Too often in the past, Arsenal have squandered huge chances to stay in title races - most notably last season - by passing up chances to take points off their title rivals at the business end of the season. Whilst their 0-0 draw at the reigning champions was hardly the most enthralling of matches, it did signify a chance in mentality from the Gunners in that they didn't roll over and let Pep Guardiola's men beat them in a move that saw them stay second in the Premier League - and it's given them a huge shot of winning the league by failing to allow City to leapfrog them.

With somewhat easier fixtures to come against Luton and Brighton in the coming days, Arteta will need his full squad available - and he's issued a positive update on squad depth ahead of Luton's visit to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening, including a boost for Gabriel Martinelli.

The Gunners need their players back more than ever for a title push

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon ahead of this week's double-header, Arteta stated that Bukayo Saka is fine to play despite being hooked on Sunday with other options all returning to the fore.

He said of Saka: "He’s fine. We haven’t trained, just recovered. We have a short light session today to prepare the game and we’ll see if he’s in the best condition to start or not."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel Martinelli has scored 32 league goals for Arsenal at the age of just 22

Meanwhile, a return for Gabriel Martinelli was floated to the Gunners boss after a cameo at the Etihad Stadium - and he confirmed that the Brazilian would be in action against the Hatters after picking up a foot injury against Sheffield United.

Arteta continued: "He is because he was available to play against a really tough opponent. He certainly is today. We will train later and see how he is tomorrow."

Jurrien Timber Closing in on Arsenal Return

The former Ajax star has missed the entirety of the Premier League season with an ACL injury

Away from his star attackers, Arteta knows that one of the key facets of challenging for a league title is the immense squad depth that a club must boast if they are to take silverware at the end of the season. That was addressed in the summer with the likes of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and David Raya all joining the club in their push for the Premier League title - and with other players such as Thomas Partey, Reiss Nelson and more helping out over the course of the season, Arteta believes the best way to nurture them is by simply playing them in their games as long as the players in question are deemed fit enough - including Jurrien Timber.

Arteta revealed he would be back in action soon after missing the entirety of the season with a knee injury on the opening day of the season. The Gunners manager delivered an update on Timber's status, and a big boost for the north London side appears to be on the cards.

He added: "We have discussed that. And being able to contribute in any possible way. We’re going to need everybody there. That’s certainly something really important. They need to feel it. The best way to do that is to play minutes. We have to show that in training, be close to them and then keep doing it to earn the right to play.

"He [Timber] is doing very well. He’s back training. He’s not far off. The thing is that last step. We’re going to have to feel it now. I would say he’s got a good chance [of playing before the end of the season]."