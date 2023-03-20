Arsenal's third goal against Crystal Palace on Sunday was one of the best team goals of the season and footage has now emerged showing how Mikel Arteta perfectly orchestrated the move.

The Gunners produced another fine display at the Emirates – thrashing Palace 4-1 to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Bukayo Saka scored twice, while Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli also found themselves on the scoresheet.

And though all four of Arsenal's goals were expertly crafted, Xhaka's was no doubt the pick of the bunch.

It came courtesy of a splendid move, which saw Arsenal restart play from a dead ball and spray passes across the park effortlessly. The ball then ended up in the back of the net before Palace even managed a touch.

Arteta pulling the strings from the touchline

While some managers prefer to watch on from the dugout, Arteta is often animated during matches and is no stranger to shouting tactical instructions from the touchline.

And a video that has circulated on Reddit shows the Arsenal boss doing exactly that for Xhaka's goal.

Indeed, the Spaniard can be seen trying to communicate with Oleksandr Zinchenko and gesturing with his hand for the Ukranian to play the ball into the feet of the Swiss star.

It worked perfectly, as Xhaka received the ball, played a quick one-two with Leandro Trossard, before poking the ball past the young Joe Whitworth.

Football at its absolute finest.

Check out the clip of Arteta below:

VIDEO: Mikel Arteta perfectly orchestrating Granit Xhaka's goal

Arteta praises Arsenal's performance

Speaking after the game, Arteta praised the character of his side, who had lost in the Europa League to Sporting Lisbon just days before.

"We can control our games. We have won six games in a row in the league, which is great," he said.

"It feels very good, especially with the way we have played and the results we have picked up.

"Now we must stop and make sure everyone comes back from the internationals with the same mindset. We have Leeds next and we put the focus there."

He added: "The desire and the energy we put in from the beginning impressed me most. We were really determined and focused and left Thursday in the past.

"After playing 120 minutes, they have to come back here and do it again against a team with a lot of needs.

"Palace have not got the results lately but they have be very tough to beat. But we were dominant and deserved to win the game."