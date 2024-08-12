Highlights Arsenal can boost their squad with Federico Chiesa for a bargain price.

Chiesa's stats show potential to provide healthy competition for Bukayo Saka.

Juventus willing to reduce asking price for Chiesa as talks with Arsenal and Tottenham progress.

With less than a week to go until Arsenal's Premier League opening day fixture against Wolves, the preparations continue as Mikel Arteta's side ready themselves to try and push Manchester City to the wire once again. However, as is a typical summer gripe, there are still additions to the squad that the Gunners can make to chase the title with more effect.

In a long and twisting season, the Gunners will require as much quality within their ranks as possible. Competition (or rotation) for big hitters like Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard seem ideal, and adding the prospect of a European Championship winner seems even better. Fortunately, Arteta and his recruitment team can get their hands on a once-world class player for incredible value in Juventus' winger Federico Chiesa as he looks to move on from the Allianz Stadium.

Euro Hero Chiesa Out of Favour in Turin

Bargain bin signing would make sense

Back in the summer of 2021, Federico Chiesa was the flavour of the month. He had two goals at the continent-wide competition, and was often one of the shining offensive lights in a victorious Italian side famed for its defensive expertise. This successful Euro 2020 campaign arrived off the back of a stellar season with Fiorentina where he scored 15 goals and put up 11 assists in 46 appearances.

Such was his energetic and explosive style of play, Juventus took the punt and paid €10 million at the transfer deadline ahead of the 2020-21 for an initial two-year loan deal. They also agreed a €40 million fee for Chiesa, to make the deal permanent in the summer of 2022, whereby Chiesa signed a three-year contract. This expires on June 30, 2025.

Chiesa initially thrived under Andrea Pirlo's style of management, but then found himself stifled by the more pragmatic ways of Maximiliano Allegri, managing just 18 goals and 10 assists for the Bianconeri in the three subsequent seasons. Of course, a horrific ACL injury meant he missed 10 months, yet as Forbes pointed out - it has to be noted that Chiesa scored in both matches after Allegri was replaced by interim boss Paulo Montero.

Injury and flaky form aside, it seems that with one year remaining, Juve wanted to keep the winger on. However, Chiesa eyed pastures greener, and talks broke down - leading to interest from a number of clubs both in Italy and abroad, with the 'Old Lady' wanting around £15m for her former golden boy, now 26-years-old.

Chiesa a Great fit for Arsenal

Fine competition for Saka

Although Chiesa's ultimate crowning moment so far in his career saw Bukayo Saka's England fall to the Italian sword at Wembley after a penalty defeat, that could be water under the bridge if the former Fiorentina man joins the Gunners. Comparatively, to the likes of the popularly adored 'star boy' at the Emirates, Chiesa would add an interesting dynamic to Arteta's team.

Accoring to reports from Football London and CorriereDelloSport, the agent of Arsenal-linked Chiesa has already visited London for talks with Tottenham. However, his visit did not spark any bids in despite Juventus said to be asking for around £17million. The report adds that Juve are now ready to drop their asking price to as little as £15m. Football.London's Isaac Seelochan spoke fondly of the move:

"The Italian would be an excellent signing IF he can get anywhere near to rediscovering some of the form we saw at Euro 2020. The Italian has really struggled to fulfil his potential though and £15m may still be a bit steep for someone who is unlikely to start for either Arsenal or Spurs."

Comparative best season statistics (all-competitions) between Bukayo Saka and Federico Chiesa Statistic Saka 2023-24 Chiesa 2020-21 Games 46 46 Goals 20 15 Assists 14 11 Expected Goals (xG) 15.5 6.1 Non-Penalty Expected Goals (npxG) 10.8 6.1 Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 10.5 7.8 Shot Creating Actions (SCA) 188 89 Goal Creating Actions (GCA) 21 16

Statistics via Transfermarkt, FBREF.