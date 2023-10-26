Highlights Arsenal manager Arteta no longer trusts Aaron Ramsdale as the number-one goalkeeper due to his inability to play out from the back effectively.

Ramsdale's spot in the England squad for the European Championships is under threat, and he might consider forcing a move away from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

There are rumors of Ramsdale potentially joining Chelsea, as they are reportedly interested in his services and their manager, Mauricio Pochettino, may be open to a switch of goalkeepers.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta now 'doesn't trust' Aaron Ramsdale because of one major factor involving David Raya, journalist Paul Brown revealed during an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

The goalkeeper situation at the Emirates Stadium has consumed the majority of the headlines this season, with Raya having come in and taken the number-one. Brown believes there is a trust issue between Arteta and Ramsdale starting to grow, which could eventually lead to the former Sheffield United and Bournemouth shot-stopper departing the club during the upcoming January transfer window.

Arteta now doesn't trust Ramsdale

A year is a long time in football. Just 12 months on from the start of Arsenal's encapsulating title-challenging campaign, the lay of the land looks completely different at the Emirates Stadium.

While there are some performance issues Arteta will need to address in the coming weeks, the major difference is, of course, between the sticks. First-choice pick from last season Ramsdale is currently spending the majority of his time on the bench, while Raya has been parachuted straight into the Arsenal starting-11.

The move did come as somewhat of a shock, with the Spanish goalkeeper securing his Emirates Stadium switch late into the summer transfer window. While Raya is technically speaking only at Arsenal as part of a season-long loan, the expectation is that the move will be made permanent at the end of the campaign, with the Gunners holding a £27 million option to buy.

However, not everybody has been enamoured with the decision to replace Ramsdale with Raya, not least because the latter has at times looked shaky in an Arsenal shirt. His deficiencies were on full display during Arsenal's recent draw with Chelsea, as the former Brentford man was lobbed by Mykhailo Mudryk from 25 yards out for the Blues' second goal of the evening.

But despite those worries, there are suggestions that Arteta is set to stick with his original plan by keeping Raya as the number-one goalkeeper at the Emirates Stadium.

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT about the latest on the Arsenal goalkeeper situation, journalist Brown admitted Arteta was steadfast in his decision to play Raya ahead of Ramsdale. Indicating it's in part down to Ramsdale's inability to play out from the back to a high standard, Brown doesn't expect Arteta to backtrack on his original choice:

“Signing Raya has put us now in a position where there were always going to be question marks over the goalkeeping position and it's clearly not going away anytime soon. If Ramsdale had been playing, and they hadn’t signed Raya and Ramsdale was making these mistakes, there probably wouldn't be so many questions asked, because there isn't someone on the bench with the same stature who could quite easily come in. But because there is and Raya is making mistakes, people are going to constantly call for change and you heard that from the fans the other day. “I still personally believe that Raya is slightly the better goalkeeper, and I think he's there because Arteta doesn't trust how good Ramsdale is with the ball at his feet, distributing from a kind of almost like a sweeper role at times.”

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

Arsenal transfer news

With the European Championships around the corner and Ramsdale's spot in the England squad under threat, there have been suggestions the Stoke-on-Trent-born goalkeeper could look to force a move away from Arsenal when the window opens in January.

One potential option for the £120,000-per-week earner could be a shock move across the capital to join Chelsea, with the two-time European champions reportedly interested in the England international's services. New boss Mauricio Pochettino isn't said to be delighted with Robert Sanchez's start to life in a Chelsea shirt and may be open to a switch of goalkeeper, should Ramsdale agree on a move to Stamford Bridge.

It comes after Brown himself told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Ramsdale to be open to a move away from Arsenal in January if his playing time hasn't improved by then. Brown suggests Ramsdale's patience will be wearing low at that point, with the ex-Sheff United youth star likely to say yes, should a Premier League team try and poach him.

Ramsdale might not be the only high-profile departure from the Emirates Stadium in January though, as talk around Emile Smith Rowe leaving his boyhood club is starting to pick up. Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United have 'discussed' the logistics around a deal for the midfielder, but could end up being put off by Arsenal's hefty price tag.