Highlights Mikel Arteta's Arsenal record surpasses Unai Emery's in both games managed and win percentage.

The current Gunners' boss also had performed better in the Premier League.

Although the more experienced Emery has won more trophies and also has the edge over Arteta in their head-to-head records.

The pick of the fixtures from gameweek two of the Premier League season sees Aston Villa host their first home game of the new campaign against an Arsenal team backed to end the dominance of Manchester City. Not only will the clash be a battle between two of the top teams from the division last season, but it will remain a personal one for Unai Emery as he faces up against his former employers once again.

The Spaniard has done an excellent job in recovering from his humiliating exit from the Emirates in 2019, having been given the poisoned chalice of replacing the immortal Arsene Wenger. The Gunners will feel justified in their decision though, as they have since gone from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta.

With the two tacticians ready for another close-fought encounter, there Arsenal careers – as well as their overall Premier League records – have been compared and analysed.

Arsenal Record For Arteta & Amery

Arteta has been in charge at the Emirates for almost three times as many games

Given how Emery's reign at the Emirates ended rather unceremoniously, it is hardly a surprise to find that when it comes to the duo's records as Arsenal manager, it is Arteta who comes out on top. Pep Guardiola's former assistant has currently taken control of 232 games for the club, winning 141 and losing just 57, giving him a win percentage of 60%.

Emery on the other hand, took charge of just 78 games before being sacked a little over a year into his tenure. With 43 wins and 20 losses, the Europa League specialist came away with a win record of just 55% in a much smaller sample size.

It is Arteta's Arsenal who have also been more effective at both ends of the pitch. In his five-year spell, the former Evertonian has seen his side score 453 goals and concede just 246. That's an average of 1.95 goals-per-game and 1.06 goals conceded. The latter is less surprising given how incredible Arsenal were defensively in the 2023/24 season, helped by the fact they are home to two of the best central defenders in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal conceded a league low of 29 goals in the 2023/24 campaign.

As for Emery, the 156 goals scored and 105 goals conceded gave him an average of two goals-per-game (a slight improvement on Arteta's numbers) and 1.34 goals conceded. Essentially, the stats show that Arteta has yeileded improved results in nearly every area.

Arteta vs Emery - Arsenal Record Statistic Arteta Emery Games 232 78 Wins 141 43 Draws 34 15 Losses 57 20 Win Percentage 60% 55% Goals Scored 453 156 Goals Scored Per Game 1.95 2 Goals Conceded 246 105 Goals Conceded Per Game 1.06 1.34

Premier League Record

Arteta the stronger of the two in England's top flight

It is fair to say that Emery didn't get the fairest crack at the Emirates, especially given the early struggles Arteta had as manager which now seem a thing of the past. Given how well the 52-year-old has done since, it is also fair to compare the two records in the Premier League as a whole, including Emery's time at Aston Villa.

While it does make things a little closer, the results still read more favourably for Arteta. The 42-year-old has 104 wins from 172 games, leaving him with a win percentage of 60% once again. Meanwhile, Emery has managed 61 victories in 115 games, leaving him on a 53% win rate, a slight drop from the one he managed over the course of his Arsenal career.

More importantly, when it comes to points per game, it is once again Arteta who leads the way with 1.97 to Emery's 1.81. It is still an impressive score for the ex-Paris Saint-Germain boss, and is his second-highest points-per-game ratio, falling just behind his stint in Ligue 1.

Arteta vs Emery - Premier League Record Statistic Arteta Emery Games 172 115 Wins 104 61 Draws 27 25 Losses 41 29 Win Percentage 60% 53% Points-Per-Game 1.97 1.81

Honours

Emery's experience has helped him win more in his managerial career

If there is one area Emery does have an advantage in though, it's in his trophy cabinet. With the more experience and wide-ranging coaching career, the Spaniard has been able to collect a total of 11 honours in his career, with four of those being his various Europa League successes.

Emery also has a single domestic title under his belt, that being the Ligue 1 crown in 2018 and two French Cup, French League Cup and French Super Cup triumphs apiece.

As for Arteta, despite the undeniable impact he has made at Arsenal, turning them from midtable fodder to genuine title contenders, it has not resulted in much silverware. In fact, Arteta's only major honour as a manager, minus two Community Shield victories, came in his very first season in charge, as he overcame Chelsea in the final at Wembley to win the prestigious FA Cup.

Since then, the best Arteta has been able to settle for is second place in the Premier League, but he is yet to reach another major cup final.

Head-to-Head Record

Emery has been the superior coach when the pair have met previously

What about when it comes to going up against each other? Well, in the five times these managers have been stood across the dugout from one another in the past, there is one clear winner. Emery has lost just once against his Spanish counterpart, and even that occasion was by the barest of margins as the Gunners scored two extra-time goals to overcome the Villains in a 4-2 victory at Villa Park in 2023 to keep their title hopes alive.

Aside from that, and one draw in the 2021 Europa League semi-final second leg, it has been one-way traffic for the former Sevilla head honcho. His first victory came in a 2-1 win in the first leg of the previously mentioned European tie, as Emery would guide Villarreal to glory against Manchester United in the final.

Villa were also able to complete the double over Arsenal last season, winning 1-0 at home and 2-0 away, results that would inevitably cost Mikel Arteta's side as they ended up finishing just two points off top spot.

Arteta vs Emery - Head-to-Head Results Date Result 29/04/2021 Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal 06/05/2021 Arsenal 0-0 Villarreal 18/02/2023 Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal 09/12/2023 Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal 14/04/2024 Arsenal 0-2 Aston Villa

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 20/08/2024