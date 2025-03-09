Mikel Arteta stormed out of his post-match interview in the wake of Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday night. A Declan Rice equaliser in the last quarter of an hour salvaged a point for the visitors after Bruno Fernandes put the hosts ahead with a sumptuous free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

The Gunners also had David Raya to thank for an abundance of incredible saves in the second half to stop the result from being any worse, but they still now find themselves 15 points off Premier League leaders Liverpool with 10 games to go. When asked about this, the Spaniard was not prepared to discuss anything, and his 'agitated' antics have sparked fierce debate.

Arteta Refuses to Answer Question on Title Race

The Spaniard also shot down suggestions he regrets not signing a striker

Speaking to Sky Sports after the full-time whistle, Arteta appeared to start losing his cool when asked whether or not he regretted not signing a striker, after his side controlled possession in large portions of proceedings without posing much of a sustained attacking threat. The Gunners were linked with the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak in January, but Arteta snapped back, saying that wasn't the case and the result had nothing to do with that.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Arteta has beaten Manchester United just twice at Old Trafford as Arsenal manager.

The former midfielder then tried to walk out of his interview before being stopped by the reporter, who quickly asked what the draw meant in regards to the title race. The 42-year-old refused to provide an answer before rushing back to the dressing room.

No reason has been given for Arteta's abrupt departure, but Gary Neville did reflect on the fact that the Arsenal boss looked agitated even before speaking to the press:

"He was agitated walking over towards the Arsenal fans at the end and I can see why. They dominated the game, but it' not 'lineball' where you have to basically walk the ball past the 18-yard line and put your foot on it to score a goal. He knows that better than anybody."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 09/03/2025.