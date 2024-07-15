Highlights Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing Spanish winger Nico Williams.

The Premier League giants are reluctant to spend 'crazy money' on the 22-year-old.

Arsenal are targeting Espanyol's Joan Garcia as a backup goalkeeper.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ‘appreciates’ Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, as several Premier League clubs are showing interest in the Euro 2024 winner, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have all shown interest in Williams before, having followed his development in La Liga in recent seasons.

The talented winger impressed for Spain at Euro 2024, scoring two goals, including La Roja’s first in the final against England.

According to Romano, both Chelsea and Arsenal are reluctant to pay ‘crazy money’ for Williams, who has no shortage of suitors this summer, including La Liga giants Barcelona, who are thought to be his preferred destination.

The 22-year-old could join forces with his Spain teammate Lamine Yamal and replicate their deadly partnership upfront for the Catalans next year.

Williams refused to comment on rumours during Euro 2024, but he is now likely to see his future resolved since the tournament ended, as several clubs around England and Europe are keeping tabs on the talented winger's situation.

Premier League Clubs Eye Williams

Make stance over his transfer fee

Romano, speaking on his live show on Saturday evening, explained that Chelsea and Arsenal are unwilling to spend heavily to acquire Williams this summer:

“Premier League clubs are still there because Chelsea still appreciate Nico Williams, but they don't want to pay crazy money in terms of salary commission, and obviously the release clause in one solution. So this is one topic. “Arsenal still appreciate Nico Williams, but they also don't want to pay in that kind of structure. They wanted something different in terms of money, but the appreciation of Arsenal and especially of Mikel Arteta for Nico Williams is real. “Liverpool also like the player, but Liverpool never started any concrete contact to advance so far.”

Arsenal could look to bring in another winger after heavily relying on Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka’s goals last season and falling short in the Premier League title battle against Manchester City.

The Gunners are yet to announce their first outfield signing of the summer – only goalkeeper David Raya has joined on a permanent deal so far.

Williams, who finished his third senior season at Bilbao, joined the club’s academy in 2013 and went on to make 122 first-team appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals and registering 26 assists.

He also has been lauded as "unreal" and as having "unbelievable pace" during Spain's route to Euro 2024 success.

Nico Williams Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal La Liga 31 5 12 457 Copa del Rey 6 3 5 149

The 22-year-old, who reportedly has a release clause of £49m, is a strong candidate to join Barcelona this summer. La Liga president Javier Tebas confirmed the Catalans would be able to get the deal for Williams over the line, despite financial difficulties.

Arsenal Could Sign Raya’s Backup

Joan Garcia is being considered

Arsenal could bring in a new backup goalkeeper this summer to support David Raya as the Gunners eye Espanyol shot-stopper Joan Garcia, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking to GMS, the Italian football insider suggested that Garcia is ‘really appreciated’ by Arsenal goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana, who recommended signing Raya last year.

Garcia is coming off a promising season at Espanyol, helping the club achieve promotion to La Liga and impressing in the second part of the campaign.

Reports in the Spanish media suggest Arsenal are favourites to sign Garcia this summer, despite Real Madrid and Liverpool also showing interest in the 23-year-old recently.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-07-24.