Arsenal are reportedly chasing a transfer for two of the biggest stars in Spanish football in Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi for this summer, according to Fichajes.

Mikel Arteta is determined to rebuild major parts of his squad this summer after falling short of the Premier League title for three consecutive seasons. An injury crisis exposed many of the Gunners' frailties this term, and the club's top brass are prepared to invest big to ensure this does not happen again.

Williams and Zubimendi are likely on the radar of numerous top European clubs for a transfer, and it would be an impressive coup if Arsenal were able to land both in a sensational double-deal.

Arsenal Eyeing Expensive Double Swoop for Williams and Zubimendi

Arteta is keen to rebuild in midfield and attack

Close

As per the report from Fichajes, Arsenal are plotting to invest a total fee in the region of €120 million (£100 million) to sign both Williams and Zubimendi this summer. The two Spanish stars have release clauses in their contracts, and both could be remarkable additions to Arteta's squad.

With six goals and seven assists this term in all competitions, the "world-class" international remains "highly-rated" at Arsenal, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter. He has a €58 million (£48 million) release clause, though Barcelona and Liverpool could be among the clubs to rival the Gunners in their pursuit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Williams registered three goal contributions in Euros 2024, and scored the opener in the final against England, earning the Man of the Match award.

Meanwhile, Zubimendi is another player who has been a long-time Arsenal target. Reports earlier in January indicated that a deal to bring the "world-class" midfielder to the Emirates was "virtually complete" according to Sami Mokbel, but Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that there is "not yet a full 100 percent agreement".