Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could not hide his frustration with the home crowd at the Emirates following the Gunners' 2-0 loss to Newcastle. It was a frustrating night for the north London outfit and many fans left before the full-time whistle with the team chasing a goal.

Having failed to make the most of their own opportunities, Arsenal then fell behind in the 37th minute as Martin Odegaard lost Alexander Isak, who opened the scoring from close range following a free-kick. The Swedish forward then proved to be a tricky customer once more in the second half, with his shot forcing a save from David Raya which was turned in from close range by Antony Gordon in the 51st minute.

As it was only the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, the Gunners had plenty of time to salvage at least something from the game but the front line looked short of ideas. With fans evidently sensing that a comeback of any sort was unlikely, more and more empty seats could be seen as the game edged towards injury time.

The game did indeed end 2-0 but speaking to the press after the game, as quoted on Arsenal.com, manager Arteta expressed his dissatisfaction with the supporters who did not stay until the end. He said he understood it is their right to leave, but emphasised how important they can be in difficult moments, saying:

“That’s their decision. We try our best and it’s their decision to stay right behind the team or leave. “I think I repeated 1000 times how important they are and how critical it is to maintain the level of energy and belief in the stadium to generate big moments at the end that we could have had and because we were very close to scoring [and make it] 2-1 and we would have needed that. “But, that wasn’t the case and that’s not good.”

The Gunners now have a mountain to climb as they will have to come back from two goals down at St James' Park on 5 February if they are to make it to the League Cup final. Arteta is still chasing his second major trophy as a manager, having won the FA Cup in his first season in charge of the north London club.